New exhibition brings Indigenous canoe traditions to life at the Canada Science and Technology Museum

OTTAWA, ON, June 19, 2026 /CNW/ - This summer, the Canada Science and Technology Museum will present Sacred Journey, an immersive, Indigenous-led exhibition developed by the Heiltsuk Nation. Opening to the public on June 20, 2026 and running through January 2027, the exhibition invites visitors to explore the cultural, technological, and environmental significance of ocean-going canoe traditions among Indigenous coastal communities.

Created by the Heiltsuk Tribal Council, Sacred Journey explores the canoes’ importance to Indigenous coastal cultures over thousands of years through art, immersive audio and interactive video. (CNW Group/Ingenium)

Through a combination of traditional artwork, interactive media, and immersive audio-visual experiences, Sacred Journey brings to life canoe traditions that have shaped coastal cultures for thousands of years. Visitors will experience both the historical and contemporary relevance of these traditions and learn how they continue to play a vital role today, supporting cultural revitalization, youth empowerment, community healing, and economic development.

The exhibition also highlights the importance of Indigenous knowledge systems within broader understandings of science, technology, and innovation. By showcasing the sophisticated engineering, navigation, and environmental expertise embedded in canoe-building traditions, Sacred Journey positions Indigenous knowledge as a vital and enduring part of Canada's innovation landscape. Unique to its presentation at the Canada Science and Technology Museum, Sacred Journey will feature interactive content about Anishinaabe Algonquin canoe culture, offering visitors an opportunity to experience another Nation's perspective on the cultural significance of canoes.

As part of the federal government's Canada Strong Pass initiative, returning this summer from June 19 to September 7, families can enjoy discounted access to national and participating provincial museums. The initiative supports growing interest in Canada's cultural and natural attractions among visitors from around the world, helping showcase the people, places, and experiences that make Canada unique.

Quotes

"Sacred Journey shares the story of the resurgence of Indigenous canoe traditions that have been at the heart of coastal cultures for millennia. We are pleased to collaborate with Ingenium to help educate Canadians about this rich history and heritage that places Indigenous knowledge at the heart of innovation.

Truth & Reconciliation is built on the foundation of understanding, and Sacred Journey is a meaningful step in that direction. Our hope is to inform Canadian society by sharing insights, ancient wisdom and highlighting the transformative experiences our youth are discovering through embracing traditional canoe culture through participating in tribal canoe journeys."

Frank Brown, Hereditary Chief of the Heiltsuk Nation

"The Sacred Journey exhibition is a powerful example of Indigenous-led storytelling and, through the Canada Strong Pass, more Canadians will have the opportunity to experience it at reduced or no cost. It reflects our commitment to sharing stories that capture the full breadth of innovation in Canada. We are honoured to work in partnership with the Heiltsuk Nation to bring forward living knowledge systems and traditions that broaden how visitors understand science, technology, and innovation. Through this experience, visitors will gain a deeper appreciation for the enduring strength, ingenuity, and relevance of these cultural traditions."

Lisa Leblanc, Director General, Canada Science and Technology Museum

"Museums connect us to the stories that shape who we are. This summer, our government is making it more affordable for Canadians to enjoy our culture and exhibitions like Sacred Journey with the Canada Strong Pass. With free access for children 17 and under, and a 50% off admission for young adults aged 18 to 24 at over 90 museums , I encourage everyone to get out and explore Canada this summer."

The Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages

Ingenium – Canada's Museums of Science and Innovation

Ingenium oversees three national museums of science and innovation in Ottawa -- the Canada Agriculture and Food Museum, the Canada Aviation and Space Museum, and the Canada Science and Technology Museum. Our museums and unique collection of artifacts put ingenuity in the spotlight through experiential learning on-site, online and around the country. We create amazement through sensory experiences that immerse visitors of all ages and the countless ways science, technology and innovations connect with our everyday lives.

SOURCE Ingenium

Media Contact: Philippe Tremblay | Ingenium, [email protected] | 343-543-5337