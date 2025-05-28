New Executive Firm Launches to Help B2B Companies Break Revenue Stalls and Convert Strategy Into Sales Execution

OTTAWA, ON, May 28, 2025 /CNW/ - Amid rising customer expectations, compressed buying cycles, and inconsistent revenue performance across industries, a new executive consulting firm is stepping in to help B2B companies eliminate internal growth barriers and unlock untapped commercial potential.

Accelerate Executive Partners, founded by global sales and marketing veteran Steve Robert, officially launches today with a mission to help companies unlock performance and execute with precision.

Designed specifically for CEOs, Presidents, and leadership teams of mid-sized B2B companies and private equity-backed firms, Accelerate Executive Partners delivers hands-on commercial guidance — from strategic clarity to frontline execution.

"Too many companies are sitting on untapped potential," said Steve Robert, Founder and President. "They have strong products or services, but internal misalignment, stalled sales performance, or reactive client experience is holding them back. We come in to assess what's getting in the way — and help you fix it fast."

With over 20 years of executive sales and marketing leadership experience across North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia, Robert brings a track record of building high-performing teams, driving multi-million-dollar turnarounds, and transforming underperforming commercial functions.

As part of the firm's core offering, Robert has developed a proprietary, customizable methodology that equips sales teams to lead more strategic and productive client engagements, accelerate deal velocity, and shorten the sales cycle — without compromising customer trust or long-term value.

Core Specializations:

Sales and marketing alignment

Commercial turnarounds and go-to-market (GTM) optimization

High-stakes sales training and enablement

Client contract negotiations

Interim or fractional sales leadership

With a no-fluff approach grounded in results, Accelerate Executive Partners helps leadership teams eliminate blind spots, sharpen market positioning, and convert more consistently — all while working side-by-side with executive stakeholders and frontline teams.

"Whether you're preparing for your next growth phase or trying to recover lost ground, we build the strategy, tools, and execution rhythm to get you there," Robert added.

Accelerate Executive Partners is now accepting new clients. To learn more, request an executive briefing, or explore engagement options, visit www.AccelerateExecutivePartners.com .

SOURCE Accelerate Executive Partners INC.

Media Contact: Steve Robert, Founder & President, [email protected]