New EV Chargers Coming to Ontario

BURLINGTON, ON, July 27, 2021 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is making it easier for Canadians to drive electric — transforming the way Canadians get to where they need to go.

Today, as part of #EVWeekinCanada, Adam van Koeverden, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Diversity and Inclusion and Youth and to the Minister of Canadian Heritage (Sport), on behalf of the Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr., Minister of Natural Resources, announced a $2.3-million investment to Anvil Crawler Development Corporation to install 36 electric vehicle (EV) chargers across Ontario to put Canadians in the driver's seat on the road to a net-zero future.

Anvil Crawler, Opus One Solutions, SWTCH, Energy+ Inc. and Elexicon Energy, along with site host partners, are also supporting this initiative, bringing the total project cost to $6.7 million.

This project is funded through Natural Resources Canada's Green Infrastructure – Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Demonstration Program, which aims to accelerate the market entry of next-generation clean energy technologies. All chargers will be available for public use by September 30, 2022.

Since 2015, Canada has made a historic investment of over $1 billion to make EVs more affordable and charging infrastructure more locally accessible. These investments are building a coast-to-coast network of fast chargers and installing chargers in local areas where Canadians live, work and play. The government also provides incentives of up to $5,000 to help Canadians buy EVs and full tax write-offs for businesses purchasing them.

These investments support Canada's new mandatory target of 100-percent zero-emission light-duty vehicle sales by 2035. Driving down transportation emissions is critical to achieving Canada's ambitious climate change targets and requires a combination of investments and regulations to support Canadians and industry in this transition.

The government supports green infrastructure projects that create good, middle-class jobs and get us to net-zero emissions by 2050.

"We're giving Canadians the greener options they want to get to where they need to go. We're building a coast-to-coast network of electric vehicle charging stations from St. John's to Victoria, and now we're building more right here in Ontario. This is how we get to net zero by 2050."

The Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr.

Minister of Natural Resources

"The fight against climate change has never been more important. Continuing our country's push towards a greener, more sustainable economy is one of our government's top priorities, and this new funding will help ensure we're connecting the country in new and innovative ways while investing in a green future. This is yet another example of our commitment to making Canada a global leader in the battle against climate change."

Adam van Koeverden

Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Diversity and Inclusion and Youth and to the Minister of Canadian Heritage (Sport)

"This project has incredible potential to be a catalyst for Ontario's EV infrastructure landscape. The project is perfectly aligned with our vision to change the way power is produced and consumed at residences and businesses across Canada. We're proud to be joining Opus One Solutions as a partner in bringing integrated clean energy technology to multiple sites in Ontario."

Rob Stein

President, Skyline Energy, on behalf of Skyline Energy and Anvil Crawler Development Corp.

"The journey of decarbonization via electrification requires multiple stakeholders to come together to create holistic value for end users, building owners and the grid. This project is a great first step in creating a commercially viable solution with the utilization of multiple hardware and software platforms."

Hari Suthan

Chief of Strategic Growth and Head of Global Sales, Opus One Solutions

Transportation accounts for 25 percent of total greenhouse gas emissions in Canada .

. There are over 6,000 publically accessible charging stations across Canada , compared with approximately 12,000 gas stations.

, compared with approximately 12,000 gas stations. Investments in charging infrastructure made so far will result in more than 17,000 new charging stations available to Canadians.

There are more than 50 models of zero emission vehicles Canadians can choose from to make greener transportation choices.

