New EV Chargers Coming to Ontario

MISSISSAUGA, ON , Feb. 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Reducing pollution from the transportation sector is critical to Canada achieving its climate targets. That's why the Government of Canada is making it easier for Canadians to purchase, charge and drive electric vehicles (EVs) in Ontario and across the country.

Today, Julie Dabrusin, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Natural Resources, on behalf of the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, announced a $2-million investment in Alectra Utilities Corporation to help support the installation of up to 340 EV chargers across Ontario.

This investment, which will make EV charging more accessible to all, is funded through Natural Resources Canada's Zero-Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program (ZEVIP).

Alectra will select recipients through a transparent process, based on demand. After which, all EV chargers will be installed in public places, multi-unit residential buildings, on streets and at workplaces or facilities for servicing light-duty vehicle fleets by October 2023.

Since 2015, Canada has invested a historic $1 billion to make EVs more affordable and chargers more accessible for Canadians. These investments are supporting the establishment of a coast-to-coast network of chargers in local areas where Canadians live, work and play, while federal rebates of up to $5,000 are helping more Canadians make the switch to an EV.

These investments are yet another step in reaching Canada's target of ensuring all new passenger vehicles sold in Canada are zero-emission by 2035. And just like investments in everything from clean technology to nature protection, today's announcement is part of achieving Canada's ambitious climate change goals to build a cleaner, healthier and affordable future for all Canadians.

"We're making electric vehicles more affordable and charging more accessible for Canadians from coast to coast to coast. Investing in more EV chargers, like the ones announced today in Ontario, will put more Canadians in the driver's seat on the road to a net-zero future — and help achieve our climate goals."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

Minister of Natural Resources

"It's time to walk the talk on lowering emissions in the transportation sector. That's why the federal government is helping expand EV infrastructure across the country, like these chargers across Alberta, New Brunswick and Ontario, and supporting Canadians who want to make the switch to an EV. Together, we can achieve Canada's climate goal of net zero by 2050."

Julie Dabrusin

Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Natural Resources

"Alectra is proud to support NRCan in making EV charging infrastructure more accessible in Canada. We've been leading the charge in providing clean energy solutions to the communities we serve, and we're excited to facilitate another program that enables our communities to become more environmentally friendly."

Brian Bentz

President and CEO, Alectra Inc.

Transportation accounts for 25 percent of total greenhouse gas emissions in Canada .

. Investments in charging infrastructure made so far will result in more than 25,000 new chargers, coast to coast and where Canadians live, work and play.

To date, over 130,000 Canadians and Canadian businesses have taken advantage of the federal incentive to purchase a zero-emission vehicle.

