New EV Chargers Coming to Indigenous Communities

OTTAWA, ON, March 3, 2022 /CNW/ - Reducing pollution from the transportation sector is critical to Canada achieving its climate targets. That's why the Government of Canada is making it easier for Canadians to purchase, charge and drive electric vehicles (EVs) in Indigenous communities across the country.

Today, Yvonne Jones, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Natural Resources and to the Minister of Northern Affairs, on behalf of the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, announced a $316,250 investment in Indigenous Clean Energy to help support the installation of up to 10 Level 2 chargers and 15 fast chargers in approximately 20 Indigenous communities across Canada.

This investment, which will make EV charging more accessible to all, is funded through Natural Resources Canada's Zero-Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program (ZEVIP).

Indigenous Clean Energy will select recipients through a transparent process, based on demand. All EV chargers will be installed in public places, multi-unit residential buildings, on streets and at workplaces or facilities for servicing light-duty vehicle fleets by March 2023.

Since 2015, Canada has invested a historic $1 billion to make EVs more affordable and chargers more accessible for Canadians. These investments are supporting the establishment of a coast-to-coast network of chargers in local areas where Canadians live, work and play, while federal rebates of up to $5,000 are helping more Canadians make the switch to an EV.

These investments are yet another step in reaching Canada's target of ensuring all new passenger vehicles sold in Canada are zero-emission by 2035. And just like investments in everything from clean technology to nature protection, today's announcement is part of achieving Canada's ambitious climate change goals to build a cleaner, healthier and affordable future for all Canadians.

"We're making electric vehicles more affordable and charging more accessible for Canadians from coast to coast to coast. Investing in more EV chargers, like the ones announced today in Indigenous communities across Canada, will put more Canadians in the driver's seat on the road to a net-zero future — and help achieve our climate goals."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

Minister of Natural Resources

"Creating a clean energy future in Canada has to include all of us. That's why investing in Indigenous communities, rural communities and all provinces and territories is necessary in order to meet that goal. We envision a future where electric vehicles will be the norm and not the exception for owners."

Yvonne Jones

Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Natural Resources and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Northern Affairs

"Indigenous Clean Energy (ICE) greatly values its substantive and enduring collaboration with NRCan, now including a focus on overcoming barriers to EV adoption in targeted Indigenous communities. Accelerating into a sustainable mobility future is essential to combating climate change, offering new opportunities for Indigenous communities across Canada. Let's hit the pedal on electric-powered transport."

Chris Henderson

Executive Director, Indigenous Clean Energy (ICE)

Transportation accounts for 25 percent of total greenhouse gas emissions in Canada .

. Investments in charging infrastructure made so far will result in more than 25,000 new chargers, coast to coast and where Canadians live, work and play.

To date, over 130,000 Canadians and Canadian businesses have taken advantage of the federal incentive to purchase a zero-emission vehicle.

