VANCOUVER, BC, July 28, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Natural Resources Canada

The Government of Canada is making it easier for Canadians to drive electric — transforming the way Canadians get to where they need to go.

Today, as part of #EVWeekinCanada, the Honourable Joyce Murray, Minister of Digital Government and Member of Parliament for Vancouver Quadra, on behalf of the Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr., Minister of Natural Resources, announced a combined investment of over $1,200,000 to support cities across British Columbia to make the shift toward cleaner fuels and the electrification of Canada's light-duty vehicles.

These contributions will help install 98 electric vehicle (EV) chargers across British Columbia to put Canadians in the driver's seat on the road to a net-zero future.

Funded through Natural Resources Canada's Electric Vehicle and Alternative Fuel Infrastructure Deployment Initiative and Zero-Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program, all EV chargers will be available for public use between now and November 2022.

Since 2015, Canada has made a historic investment of over $1 billion so far to make EVs more affordable and charging infrastructure more locally accessible. These investments are building a coast-to-coast network of fast chargers and installing chargers in local areas where Canadians live, work and play. The government also provides incentives of up to $5,000 to help Canadians buy EVs and full tax write-offs for businesses purchasing them.

These investments support Canada's new mandatory target of 100-percent zero-emission light-duty vehicle sales by 2035. Driving down transportation emissions is critical to achieving Canada's ambitious climate change targets and requires a combination of investments and regulations to support Canadians and industry in this transition.

The government supports green infrastructure projects that create good, middle-class jobs and get us to net-zero emissions by 2050.

Quick Facts

Transportation accounts for 25 percent of total greenhouse gas emissions in Canada .

. There are over 6,000 publically accessible charging stations across Canada , compared with approximately 12,000 gas stations.

, compared with approximately 12,000 gas stations. Investments in charging infrastructure made so far will result in more than 17,000 new charging stations available to Canadians.

There are more than 50 models of zero-emission vehicles Canadians can choose from to make greener transportation choices.

Quotes

"We're giving Canadians the greener options they want to get to where they need to go. We're building a coast-to-coast network of electric vehicle charging stations from St. John's to Victoria, and now we're building more right here in British Columbia. This is how we get to net zero by 2050."

The Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr.

Minister of Natural Resources

"Our government recognizes that climate change is real, bold action is required, and personal transportation has a huge carbon footprint. Among a wide range of important climate mitigation initiatives, we have provided investments to help accelerate Canada's shift to EVs and grow the network of EV charging stations. Today's $1.2-million announcement in Vancouver continues that green transportation investment so Canadians can enjoy cleaner air, a smaller carbon footprint and more money left in their pockets."

The Honourable Joyce Murray

Minister of Digital Government and Member of Parliament for Vancouver Quadra

"More and more British Columbians are switching to electric vehicles to save on fuel costs and reduce air pollution. Through CleanBC, we're working with our partners to expand our EV charging network across the province, make it easier for drivers to go electric and put B.C. on the road to a clean energy future."

The Honourable Bruce Ralston

Minister of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation

"Vancouver is taking bold action on the climate emergency. By putting more charging stations throughout the city, today's announcement is an important step forward in our effort to meet emissions targets and build an inclusive and sustainable city that works for everyone."

Kennedy Stewart

Mayor of Vancouver

"Keeping Canadians moving is what we do. We know that our customers' needs are changing, which is why we built Canada's Electric Highway, a coast-to-coast network of EV fast chargers. By investing in the fastest technology available, we will be able to meet the needs of EV customers today and into the future."

Patrick Ritchie

Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Suncor

“Adding charging ports at 7-Eleven stores across British Columbia will make EV charging more convenient for customers and help accelerate broader adoption of EVs and alternative fuels. We are committed to working toward a more sustainable future and introducing mutually beneficial solutions for our customers, our business and the environment.”

Norman Hower

Vice President and General Manager, 7-Eleven Canada

