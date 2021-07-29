COQUITLAM, BC, July 29, 2021 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is making it easier for Canadians to drive electric — transforming the way Canadians get to where they need to go.

Today, as part of #EVWeekinCanada, Ron McKinnon, Member of Parliament for Coquitlam–Port Coquitlam, on behalf of the Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr., Minister of Natural Resources, announced a combined investment of $830,000 to support communities across British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario with the electrification of Canada's light-duty vehicles, putting Canadians in the driver's seat on the road to a net-zero future.

These contributions will help install 166 electric vehicle (EV) chargers to support Canada's net-zero future.

The City of Coquitlam received $105,000 to install 21 EV chargers in Coquitlam . The City of Coquitlam is also contributing $150,000 toward this initiative, bringing the total project cost to $255,000 .

received to install 21 EV chargers in . The is also contributing toward this initiative, bringing the total project cost to . The BC Hydro and Power Authority received $325,000 to install 65 EV chargers across B.C. The total project cost is over $850,000 .

to install 65 EV chargers across B.C. The total project cost is over . First Capital Asset Management LP (First Capital) received $400,000 to install 80 EV chargers in B.C. (eight chargers), Alberta (seven chargers) and Ontario (65 chargers). First Capital is also contributing $570,000 toward this initiative, bringing the total project cost to $970,000 .

Funded through Natural Resources Canada's Zero-Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program, all chargers will be available for public use by December 2021.

Since 2015, Canada has made a historic investment of over $1 billion so far to make EVs more affordable and charging infrastructure more locally accessible. These investments are building a coast-to-coast network of fast chargers and installing chargers in local areas where Canadians live, work and play. The government also provides incentives of up to $5,000 to help Canadians buy EVs and full tax write-offs for businesses purchasing them.

These investments support Canada's new mandatory target of 100-percent zero-emission light-duty vehicle sales by 2035. Driving down transportation emissions is critical to achieving Canada's ambitious climate change targets and requires a combination of investments and regulations to support Canadians and industry in this transition.

The government supports green infrastructure projects that create good, middle-class jobs and get us to net-zero emissions by 2050.

"We're giving Canadians the greener options they want to get to where they need to go. We're building a coast-to-coast network of electric vehicle charging stations from St. John's to Victoria, and now we're building more right here in British Columbia, as well as at sites in Ontario and Alberta. This is how we get to net zero by 2050."

The Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr.

Minister of Natural Resources

"Making electric vehicles more affordable and accessible to Canadians is a key part of our plan to create a healthier future and a stronger economy and to reach net zero by 2050. By installing charging stations in Coquitlam and our communities, we are cutting pollution and creating good jobs here in British Columbia and across the country."

Ron McKinnon

Member of Parliament for Coquitlam–Port Coquitlam

"B.C. is a leader in electric vehicle adoption, and this investment will help make charging infrastructure more accessible for British Columbians. Moving to fuelling vehicles with clean electricity is key to our low-carbon future, and BC Hydro is committed to working with all levels of government to make switching to an electric vehicle easier."

Chris O'Riley

President and Chief Executive Officer, BC Hydro and Power Authority

"Expanding electric vehicle charging infrastructure is just one way that Coquitlam is supporting our commitments on climate action. With this additional funding, we now have 10 locations serving 25 parking stalls with Level 2 chargers. We are also using the full breadth of our local government abilities to look at the future needs for EVs in our community. For example, this includes requiring Level 2 chargers in new multi-family developments and also bringing Level 1 chargers to currently underserved areas through a pilot project. But it is only through all levels of government working together that we can make an impact on climate change."

Richard Stewart

Mayor, City of Coquitlam

"At First Capital, we have a commitment in providing the infrastructure to support healthy, low-carbon transportation options across our portfolio and in the neighbourhoods in which we operate. We support the expansion of EV infrastructure in Canada, and we continue to expand our network of EV charging stations at our properties. With the funding that we have received from Natural Resources Canada, we will be installing this summer 80 additional EV chargers across 36 properties, expediting our commitment to provide EV charging facilities at all our properties by the end of 2024."

Maryanne McDougald

Senior Vice President, Operations, First Capital

Transportation accounts for 25 percent of total greenhouse gas emissions in Canada .

. There are over 6,000 publically accessible charging stations across Canada , compared with approximately 12,000 gas stations.

, compared with approximately 12,000 gas stations. Investments in charging infrastructure made so far will result in more than 17,000 new charging stations available to Canadians.

There are more than 50 models of zero-emission vehicles Canadians can choose from to make greener transportation choices.

