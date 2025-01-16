Gen Z and Millennials embrace golf for self-care and solo play while redefining the sport through entertainment venues.

MONTREAL, Jan. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - As 2024 came to a close, recreational golf remained on the upswing for younger generations. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE: LSPD) (TSX: LSPD) ("Lightspeed"), the one-stop commerce platform empowering merchants to provide the best omnichannel experiences, revealed new insights today from a consumer survey, outlining how golfing habits are changing amongst the younger demographic of golfers.

Lightspeed surveyed over 700 American and Canadian golfers revealing that while golf has long been a space traditionally known for relaxation and social connection, Gen Z and Millennial players are increasingly combining personal well-being with technology-driven experiences.

"Golf is evolving into more than just a sport—it's becoming a space for self-care, community, and connection for younger generations," said JD Saint-Martin, President at Lightspeed. "The way Gen Z and Millennials engage with the game is different from previous generations—they seek intentional experiences, whether through solo play or tech-enabled convenience. By embracing these trends, operators can unlock new revenue streams, foster brand loyalty, and have a unique chance to inspire the next generation of players."

Mental Health and Self-Care Lead Motivations for Younger Golfers

Lightspeed's survey findings show that personal well-being is a key motivator for golfers across age groups:

51% of Gen Z golfers rank mental health and self-care as their top reason to play, alongside social activity and time spent outdoors in nature.

rank as their top reason to play, alongside social activity and time spent outdoors in nature. 53% of Millennials cite time outdoors in nature as their leading motivator, alongside social activity and mental health and self-care.

cite as their leading motivator, alongside social activity and mental health and self-care. 65% of Gen X and Boomers value time outdoors in nature most, alongside physical fitness and social activity.

Golf's role as a personal escape highlights its unique ability to combine self-care with connection to nature—resonating strongly with younger generations looking to disconnect and fully immerse themselves in the game.

Golfing Solo: A Growing Trend Among Gen Z and Millennials

Solo golf is emerging as a significant trend, particularly among Gen Z and younger Millennials, who seek out golf as a personal and focused activity:

76% of Gen Z golfers and 84% of Millennial players expressed interest in playing solo rounds.

and expressed interest in playing solo rounds. 29% of Gen Z players and 21% of Millennials always or primarily seek out solo tee times or as a single.

This shift demonstrates how younger generations are approaching golf not only as a social sport but also as a mindful, individual activity for personal well-being.

Entertainment Venues Reshape Golf for Younger Audiences

Tech-driven entertainment venues like Topgolf and Drive Shack are redefining the golf experience for younger players:

68% of Gen Z and 62% of Millennials visit golf entertainment venues regularly.

and visit golf entertainment venues regularly. Younger players cite the casual, social atmosphere and laid-back environment as key appeals.

These venues can create accessible, fun golf experiences that blend technology, entertainment, and community—attracting younger generations who are reshaping the sport's future.

A New Era for Golf

Lightspeed's survey reveals that while golf is consistently valued for reasons related to personal well-being, younger generations are reshaping how they engage with the sport. Gen Z and Millennials are driving trends like solo play as a personal retreat and the rise of tech-driven entertainment venues as a social experience.

Lightspeed powers the world's best businesses in Golf; including Founders Group International, Landscapes Golf Management, KemperSports, The Park West Palm, The Sea Pines Resort, Cape Kidnappers and Advance Golf Partners.

Dive into the transformative features of Lightspeed Golf on our website.

About Lightspeed

Powering the businesses that are the backbone of the global economy, Lightspeed's one-stop commerce platform helps merchants innovate to simplify, scale, and provide exceptional omnichannel customer experiences. Our cloud commerce solution transforms and unifies online and physical operations, multichannel sales, expansion to new locations, global payments, financial solutions, and connection to supplier networks.

Founded in Montréal, Canada in 2005, Lightspeed is dual-listed on the New York Stock Exchange and Toronto Stock Exchange (NYSE: LSPD) (TSX: LSPD). With teams across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific, the company serves retail, hospitality, and golf businesses in over 100 countries.

