WHISTLER, BC, Sept. 18, 2020 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to building a clean energy future to strengthen the economy, create good jobs and support our natural resource sectors. This commitment will be more important than ever as we reopen the economy and plan our recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Patrick Weiler, Member of Parliament for West Vancouver–Sunshine Coast–Sea to Sky Country, on behalf of the Honourable Seamus O'Regan, Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, today announced $117,755 investment in Resort Municipality of Whistler to reduce emissions by making electric vehicles more accessible with new EV chargers in highly desirable locations.

Twenty-five new electric vehicle (EV) chargers have been installed in public parking locations across Whistler. Locations include the main parking access to Whistler Village, Whistler and Blackcomb Mountains, Whistler Conference Centre, the municipal works yard, the Whistler library and health centre, and popular parks and nearby museums. These EV chargers are now available for public use.

The Resort Municipality of Whistler is also providing a matching $117,755 to this initiative. Federal funding is provided through Natural Resources Canada's Zero-Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program which is a part of the government's ambitious target to have all new passenger vehicles sold in Canada be zero-emission vehicles by 2040.

The Government of Canada has provided over $300 million to support the establishment of a coast-to-coast network of fast chargers for electric vehicles, as well as establishing natural gas refuelling stations along key freight corridors and hydrogen stations in metropolitan centres. The infrastructure resulting from these investments will ensure that people can drive and charge their vehicles across Canada. Support is also given for the demonstration of next-generation charging technologies as well as the development of enabling codes and standards.

The government continues to support green infrastructure projects that will create good jobs, advance Canada's green future and help us reach our domestic and international climate targets.

Quotes

"We are providing greener options for Canadians to drive where they want to go. This is how we get to net zero by 2050."

The Honourable Seamus O'Regan

Canada's Minister of Natural Resources

"We are proud to support the Resort Municipality of Whistler's investment in electric vehicle infrastructure that will help British Columbians make cleaner transportation choices, reduce greenhouse gas emissions and bring us closer to a zero-emission future."

Patrick Weiler

Member of Parliament for West Vancouver–Sunshine Coast–Sea to Sky Country

"Thank you to the Government of Canada and the Province of B.C. for providing this funding to make climate action initiatives like this possible. This is an exciting opportunity to encourage zero-emission vehicle travel to and from Whistler."

Mayor Jack Crompton

Resort Municipality of Whistler

Related Links

Follow us on Twitter: @NRCan (http://twitter.com/nrcan)

NRCan's news releases and backgrounders are available at www.news.gc.ca.

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

For further information: Contacts: Natural Resources Canada, Media Relations, 343-292-6100, [email protected] ; Ian Cameron, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Natural Resources, 613-447-3488, [email protected]

Related Links

www.nrcan.gc.ca

