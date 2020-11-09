TORONTO, Nov. 9, 2020 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to innovation and to building a clean energy future to strengthen the economy, create good jobs and support the natural resource sectors. This commitment is more important than ever as we begin to reopen the economy and plan our recovery from the COVID-19 crisis.

Tony Van Bynen, Member of Parliament for Newmarket­–Aurora, on behalf of the Honourable Seamus O'Regan, Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, today announced $350,000 to help the Regional Municipality of York build 70 electric vehicle (EV) level 2 chargers to be installed across the region as part of the government's commitment to a low-carbon future.

Federal funding is provided through Natural Resources Canada's Zero-Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program (ZEVIP), which supports the government's ambitious target that all new passenger cars sold in Canada by 2040 will be zero-emission. It also builds on the recent commitments made in the Speech from the Throne to make zero-emission vehicles more affordable while investing in more charging stations across the country.

The government has provided over $300 million to support the establishment of a coast-to-coast network of fast chargers as well as charging in more localized areas, such as apartment buildings, on-street and workplaces. This investment also includes establishing natural gas refuelling stations along key freight corridors and hydrogen stations in metropolitan centres. The infrastructure resulting from these investments will ensure that people can drive and charge their vehicles across Canada. Funding will also support the demonstration of next-generation charging technologies as well as the development of enabling codes and standards.

The government continues to support green infrastructure projects that will create good jobs, advance Canada's green future and help us achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

Quotes

"We are providing greener options for Canadians to get where they need to go. This is how we get to net zero by 2050."

Seamus O'Regan

Canada's Minister of Natural Resources

"By investing in green infrastructure, we are encouraging zero-emission vehicle travel. By providing Canadians with cleaner options on the roads, we will reduce pollution and create a more sustainable future for all."

Tony Van Bynen

Member of Parliament, Newmarket–Aurora

"Achieving zero greenhouse emissions by 2051 is a strategic priority for York Regional Council. Through ongoing collaboration with the federal government and investments through the Zero-Emission Vehicle Investment Fund, York Region is able to take innovative steps to electrify our fleet and support public demand for zero-emission vehicles."

Wayne Emmerson

York Region Chairman and CEO

Associated Links

Follow us on Twitter: @NRCan (http://twitter.com/nrcan)

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

For further information: Contacts : Natural Resources Canada, Media Relations, 343-292-6100, [email protected] ; Ian Cameron, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Natural Resources, 613-447-3488, [email protected]

Related Links

www.nrcan.gc.ca

