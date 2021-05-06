SAANICH, BC, May 6, 2021 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is building a clean energy future to strengthen the economy, create good, middle-class jobs and support workers in the natural resource sectors.

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Member of Parliament for North Vancouver, on behalf of the Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr., Minister of Natural Resources, today announced a $110,000 investment to the District of Saanich to install 22 Level 2 electric vehicle (EV) chargers at municipally owned sites.

The District of Saanich is matching the federal contribution, bringing the total project cost to $220,000. The investment supports the municipality's own vehicle fleet and encourages adoption of zero-emission vehicles by giving British Columbians more options to charge and drive their vehicles where they live, work and play.

Federal funding is provided through Natural Resources Canada's Zero-Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program, which supports the government's ambitious target to have all new passenger vehicles sold in Canada be zero-emission vehicles by 2040.

The government has invested over $600 million to make EVs more affordable and charging infrastructure readily available. This includes establishing a coast-to-coast network of fast chargers and charging in more localized areas where Canadians live, work and play. This infrastructure will ensure that Canadians can drive and charge their vehicles across Canada. This investment supports natural gas refuelling stations along key freight corridors, hydrogen stations in metropolitan centres, the demonstration of next-generation charging technologies and the development of enabling codes and standards. The government provides incentives of up to $5,000 for Canadian consumers to buy EVs to increase affordability and full tax write-offs for businesses purchasing them.

These investments are driven by Canada's strengthened climate plan, A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy, which further accelerates zero-emission vehicle adoption through an additional $150 million for ZEV infrastructure and an additional $287 million for purchasing incentives for Canadians.

The government continues to support green infrastructure projects that will create good, middle-class jobs, advance Canada's low carbon future, and help us achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

"We are giving Canadians the greener options they want to get where they need to go. This is how we get to net zero by 2050."

The Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr.

Minister of Natural Resources

"Making electric vehicles more affordable and accessible to Canadians is a key part of our plan to create a healthier future and a stronger economy. By installing charging stations in our communities, we are cutting pollution and creating good jobs here in British Columbia and across the country."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

Minister of Environment and Climate Change

Member of Parliament for North Vancouver

"Adding additional electric vehicles and charging stations to our municipal fleet supports Saanich's transition to renewable fuels and helps us meet our corporate climate targets. This important step adds to our commitment to lower corporate greenhouse gas emissions, which have already been reduced by 19 percent since 2007."

Fred Haynes

Mayor, District of Saanich

