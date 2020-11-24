New Electric Vehicle Chargers Coming to Quebec and New Brunswick

MONTREAL, Nov. 24, 2020 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada remains committed to building a clean energy future to strengthen the economy, create good, middle-class jobs and support the natural resource sectors. This will be more important than ever as we reopen the economy and plan our recovery from the COVID-19 crisis.

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Member of Parliament for Laurier–Sainte-Marie, on behalf of the Honourable Seamus O'Regan, Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, today announced a $5-million investment in Quebec and New Brunswick for the installation of 100 electric vehicle (EV) fast chargers as part of the government's commitment to build a national network of EV charging stations.

The funding will enable the Montreal-based association of Earth Day Canada to build and locate EV chargers, which will be operational by 2021, at 50 IGA grocery stores throughout the two provinces.

This investment will help encourage increased adoption of zero-emission vehicles by providing residents with more options to charge their vehicles where they live, work and play.

Federal funding is provided through Natural Resources Canada's Zero-Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program, which is a part of the government's ambitious target to have all new passenger vehicles sold in Canada be zero-emission vehicles by 2040.

The Government of Canada has provided over $600 million to help make EVs more affordable and to support the establishment of a coast-to-coast network of fast chargers as well as charging in more localized areas, such as retail stores, apartment buildings, on-street and workplaces.

This investment also includes establishing hydrogen stations in metropolitan centres. The infrastructure resulting from these investments will ensure that people can drive and charge their vehicles across Canada. Funding will also support the demonstration of next-generation charging technologies as well as the development of enabling codes and standards.

The government continues to support green infrastructure projects that will create good jobs, advance Canada's green future and help us achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

"We are providing greener options for Canadians to drive where they want to go. This is how we will get to net zero by 2050 and create a future where the vehicles we drive don't harm the environment we cherish.



Seamus O'Regan

Canada's Minister of Natural Resources

"Electric vehicles play a key role in building a clean energy future, and today's announcement is another step in this direction. Our government is thrilled to be working on advancing green infrastructure projects, with partners like Earth Day Canada, who are helping bring us closer to our goal: a zero-emission transportation sector."

Steven Guilbeault

Minister of Canadian Heritage and Member of Parliament for Laurier–Sainte-Marie

"Earth Day Canada thanks Ministers Seamus O'Regan and Steven Guilbeault, as well as Natural Resources Canada, for their support for the RechargÉco program. The financial support from the Government of Canada, combined with the contribution of the Fonds Éco IGA and participating IGA merchants, allows the deployment of an initiative that will facilitate Canadians' transition to electromobility in a time of climate emergency."

Thomas Mulcair

Chairman of the Board of Directors of Earth Day Canada

"IGA merchants have been committed to the environment for many years. Twelve years ago we established the Fonds Éco IGA, and we've provided more than $12 million for environmental projects in all the regions of the province of Quebec. Contributing to the installation of charging stations in our supermarket parking lots is another way to do our share while simplifying our customers' lives."

Luc Daigle

President of IGA extra Daigle food markets

Backgrounder: Earth Day Canada (a.k.a. Tous les jours) funding announcement

Below are the locations of the electric vehicle chargers Earth Day Canada will be installing. Please note, locations are potentially subject to change.

Address City Postal Code Province Region 645, Boul. Thibeau Cap-de-la-Madeleine (Trois-Rivières) G8T 6Z6 Québec Mauricie 6060, Boul. Jean Xxiii Trois-Rivieres G8Z 4B5 Québec Mauricie 547, rue Saint-Louis La Tuque G9X 2X3 Québec Mauricie 82, Boul. De Bromont, Local 101 Bromont J2L 2K3 Québec Montérégie 2400 Boulevard du Millénaire Saint-Basile le Grand J3N 1T8 Québec Montérégie 100, rue Théophile-Brassard Coteau du lac J0P 1B0 Québec Montérégie 35, Principale Nord Sutton J0E 2K0 Québec Montérégie 810, rue St-Paul St-Rémi J0L 2L0 Québec Montérégie 249 Boulevard Harwood Vaudreuil-Dorion J7V 1Y3 Québec Montérégie 1366, boul. Monseigneur-Langlois Valleyfield J6S 1E3 Québec Montérégie 2605 rue d'Annemasse Boisbriand J7H 0A5 Québec Laurentides 465 Avenue Béthany Lachute J8H 4H3 Québec Laurentides 1085, boul. Roland-Godard St-Jérôme (Bellefeuille) J5L 2L1 Québec Laurentides 450 Blainville est Ste-Thérèse J7E 1N9 Québec Laurentides 101 rue Hébert Mont Laurier J9L 3H9 Québec Laurentides 130, chemin du Lac-Millette St-Sauveur J0R 1R6 Québec Laurentides 2635, boul. Curé-Labelle Prevost J0R 1T0 Québec Laurentides 580, Victoria Edmundston E3V 3N1 Nouveau-Brunswick Nouveau-Brunswick 10, Boulevard St-Pierre Est Caraquet E1W 1B6 Nouveau-Brunswick Nouveau-Brunswick 2765, Boul. La Piniere Terrebonne J6X 0G3 Québec Lanaudière 860, Avenue Gabriel-Brissette Berthierville J0K 1A0 Québec Lanaudière 3100, rue Henri-L. Chevrette Saint-Félix-de-Valois J0K 2M0 Québec Lanaudière 5005, boul. de l'Ormière Québec G1P 1K6 Québec Capitale-Nationale 5555, boul. des Gradins Québec Lebourgneuf G2J 1C8 Québec Capitale-Nationale 2295 ave Chauveau Québec G2C 0G7 Québec Capitale Nationale 1020, Boul. Mgr Laval Baie St-Paul G3Z 2W6 Québec Capitale-Nationale 3373 rue de l'Hêtrière Saint-Augustin-de-Desmaures G3A 0M2 Québec Capitale-Nationale 1060, boul. Guillaume-Couture Lévis G6W 0R8 Québec Capitale-Nationale 3964-3966, rue Notre-Dame O Montréal H4C 1R1 Québec Montréal 9105 Boulevard Taschereau Brossard, QC J4Y 3B8 Québec Montréal 490, 28ième avenue Lachine H8S 3Z4 Québec Montréal 825, rue St-Laurent Ouest Longueuil J4K 2V1 Québec Montréal 120,boulevard Perron New-Richmond G0C 2B0 Québec Gaspésie–Îles-de-la-Madeleine 111, Gerard D Levesque Paspebiac G0C 2K0 Québec Gaspésie–Îles-de-la-Madeleine 39 A, Montee Sandy Beach Gaspé G4X 2A9 Québec Gaspésie–Îles-de-la-Madeleine 395, avenue Sirois Rimouski G5L 8R2 Québec Bas-Saint-Laurent 8980 boulevard Lacroix Saint-Georges de Beauce G5Y 2B5 Québec Chaudière-Appalaches 1000 Blv. Vachon , Nord Ste-Marie-De-Beauce G6E 1M2 Québec Chaudière-Appalaches 1324, Boul. Talbot Saguenay (Chicoutimi) G7H 4B8 Québec Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean 1199, St-Felicien St-Felicien G8K 3J1 Québec Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean 150, Angus Sud (Suite 10) East Angus J0B 1R0 Québec Estrie 3950 Rue King Ouest Sherbrooke J1L 1P6 Québec Estrie 35 Rue Principale E Cookshire J0B 1M0 Québec Estrie 560, boul. des Bois-Franc Sud victoriaville G6P 5X4 Québec Centre-du-Québec 1248, Boul. De la Vérendrye E Gatineau J8P 0A9 Québec Outaouais 105, Avenue Senator Rouyn-Noranda J9X 7E7 Québec Abitibi-Témiscamingue 1801, 3e Avenue Val D'Or J9P 5K1 Québec Abitibi-Témiscamingue 201, De La Falaise Temiscaming J0Z 3R0 Québec Abitibi-Témiscamingue 1703, Route 105 Chelsea J9B 1P4 Québec Gatineau 380, Boul. Curé-Labelle Laval H7L 4T7 Québec Laval

