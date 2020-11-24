New Electric Vehicle Chargers Coming to Quebec and New Brunswick
Nov 24, 2020, 11:18 ET
MONTREAL, Nov. 24, 2020 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada remains committed to building a clean energy future to strengthen the economy, create good, middle-class jobs and support the natural resource sectors. This will be more important than ever as we reopen the economy and plan our recovery from the COVID-19 crisis.
The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Member of Parliament for Laurier–Sainte-Marie, on behalf of the Honourable Seamus O'Regan, Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, today announced a $5-million investment in Quebec and New Brunswick for the installation of 100 electric vehicle (EV) fast chargers as part of the government's commitment to build a national network of EV charging stations.
The funding will enable the Montreal-based association of Earth Day Canada to build and locate EV chargers, which will be operational by 2021, at 50 IGA grocery stores throughout the two provinces.
This investment will help encourage increased adoption of zero-emission vehicles by providing residents with more options to charge their vehicles where they live, work and play.
Federal funding is provided through Natural Resources Canada's Zero-Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program, which is a part of the government's ambitious target to have all new passenger vehicles sold in Canada be zero-emission vehicles by 2040.
The Government of Canada has provided over $600 million to help make EVs more affordable and to support the establishment of a coast-to-coast network of fast chargers as well as charging in more localized areas, such as retail stores, apartment buildings, on-street and workplaces.
This investment also includes establishing hydrogen stations in metropolitan centres. The infrastructure resulting from these investments will ensure that people can drive and charge their vehicles across Canada. Funding will also support the demonstration of next-generation charging technologies as well as the development of enabling codes and standards.
The government continues to support green infrastructure projects that will create good jobs, advance Canada's green future and help us achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.
Quotes
"We are providing greener options for Canadians to drive where they want to go. This is how we will get to net zero by 2050 and create a future where the vehicles we drive don't harm the environment we cherish.
Seamus O'Regan
Canada's Minister of Natural Resources
"Electric vehicles play a key role in building a clean energy future, and today's announcement is another step in this direction. Our government is thrilled to be working on advancing green infrastructure projects, with partners like Earth Day Canada, who are helping bring us closer to our goal: a zero-emission transportation sector."
Steven Guilbeault
Minister of Canadian Heritage and Member of Parliament for Laurier–Sainte-Marie
"Earth Day Canada thanks Ministers Seamus O'Regan and Steven Guilbeault, as well as Natural Resources Canada, for their support for the RechargÉco program. The financial support from the Government of Canada, combined with the contribution of the Fonds Éco IGA and participating IGA merchants, allows the deployment of an initiative that will facilitate Canadians' transition to electromobility in a time of climate emergency."
Thomas Mulcair
Chairman of the Board of Directors of Earth Day Canada
"IGA merchants have been committed to the environment for many years. Twelve years ago we established the Fonds Éco IGA, and we've provided more than $12 million for environmental projects in all the regions of the province of Quebec. Contributing to the installation of charging stations in our supermarket parking lots is another way to do our share while simplifying our customers' lives."
Luc Daigle
President of IGA extra Daigle food markets
Backgrounder: Earth Day Canada (a.k.a. Tous les jours) funding announcement
Below are the locations of the electric vehicle chargers Earth Day Canada will be installing. Please note, locations are potentially subject to change.
|
Address
|
City
|
Postal Code
|
Province
|
Region
|
645, Boul. Thibeau
|
Cap-de-la-Madeleine (Trois-Rivières)
|
G8T 6Z6
|
Québec
|
Mauricie
|
6060, Boul. Jean Xxiii
|
Trois-Rivieres
|
G8Z 4B5
|
Québec
|
Mauricie
|
547, rue Saint-Louis
|
La Tuque
|
G9X 2X3
|
Québec
|
Mauricie
|
82, Boul. De Bromont, Local 101
|
Bromont
|
J2L 2K3
|
Québec
|
Montérégie
|
2400 Boulevard du Millénaire
|
Saint-Basile le Grand
|
J3N 1T8
|
Québec
|
Montérégie
|
100, rue Théophile-Brassard
|
Coteau du lac
|
J0P 1B0
|
Québec
|
Montérégie
|
35, Principale Nord
|
Sutton
|
J0E 2K0
|
Québec
|
Montérégie
|
810, rue St-Paul
|
St-Rémi
|
J0L 2L0
|
Québec
|
Montérégie
|
249 Boulevard Harwood
|
Vaudreuil-Dorion
|
J7V 1Y3
|
Québec
|
Montérégie
|
1366, boul. Monseigneur-Langlois
|
Valleyfield
|
J6S 1E3
|
Québec
|
Montérégie
|
2605 rue d'Annemasse
|
Boisbriand
|
J7H 0A5
|
Québec
|
Laurentides
|
465 Avenue Béthany
|
Lachute
|
J8H 4H3
|
Québec
|
Laurentides
|
1085, boul. Roland-Godard
|
St-Jérôme (Bellefeuille)
|
J5L 2L1
|
Québec
|
Laurentides
|
450 Blainville est
|
Ste-Thérèse
|
J7E 1N9
|
Québec
|
Laurentides
|
101 rue Hébert
|
Mont Laurier
|
J9L 3H9
|
Québec
|
Laurentides
|
130, chemin du Lac-Millette
|
St-Sauveur
|
J0R 1R6
|
Québec
|
Laurentides
|
2635, boul. Curé-Labelle
|
Prevost
|
J0R 1T0
|
Québec
|
Laurentides
|
580, Victoria
|
Edmundston
|
E3V 3N1
|
Nouveau-Brunswick
|
Nouveau-Brunswick
|
10, Boulevard St-Pierre Est
|
Caraquet
|
E1W 1B6
|
Nouveau-Brunswick
|
Nouveau-Brunswick
|
2765, Boul. La Piniere
|
Terrebonne
|
J6X 0G3
|
Québec
|
Lanaudière
|
860, Avenue Gabriel-Brissette
|
Berthierville
|
J0K 1A0
|
Québec
|
Lanaudière
|
3100, rue Henri-L. Chevrette
|
Saint-Félix-de-Valois
|
J0K 2M0
|
Québec
|
Lanaudière
|
5005, boul. de l'Ormière
|
Québec
|
G1P 1K6
|
Québec
|
Capitale-Nationale
|
5555, boul. des Gradins
|
Québec Lebourgneuf
|
G2J 1C8
|
Québec
|
Capitale-Nationale
|
2295 ave Chauveau
|
Québec
|
G2C 0G7
|
Québec
|
Capitale Nationale
|
1020, Boul. Mgr Laval
|
Baie St-Paul
|
G3Z 2W6
|
Québec
|
Capitale-Nationale
|
3373 rue de l'Hêtrière
|
Saint-Augustin-de-Desmaures
|
G3A 0M2
|
Québec
|
Capitale-Nationale
|
1060, boul. Guillaume-Couture
|
Lévis
|
G6W 0R8
|
Québec
|
Capitale-Nationale
|
3964-3966, rue Notre-Dame O
|
Montréal
|
H4C 1R1
|
Québec
|
Montréal
|
9105 Boulevard Taschereau
|
Brossard, QC
|
J4Y 3B8
|
Québec
|
Montréal
|
490, 28ième avenue
|
Lachine
|
H8S 3Z4
|
Québec
|
Montréal
|
825, rue St-Laurent Ouest
|
Longueuil
|
J4K 2V1
|
Québec
|
Montréal
|
120,boulevard Perron
|
New-Richmond
|
G0C 2B0
|
Québec
|
Gaspésie–Îles-de-la-Madeleine
|
111, Gerard D Levesque
|
Paspebiac
|
G0C 2K0
|
Québec
|
Gaspésie–Îles-de-la-Madeleine
|
39 A, Montee Sandy Beach
|
Gaspé
|
G4X 2A9
|
Québec
|
Gaspésie–Îles-de-la-Madeleine
|
395, avenue Sirois
|
Rimouski
|
G5L 8R2
|
Québec
|
Bas-Saint-Laurent
|
8980 boulevard Lacroix
|
Saint-Georges de Beauce
|
G5Y 2B5
|
Québec
|
Chaudière-Appalaches
|
1000 Blv. Vachon , Nord
|
Ste-Marie-De-Beauce
|
G6E 1M2
|
Québec
|
Chaudière-Appalaches
|
1324, Boul. Talbot
|
Saguenay (Chicoutimi)
|
G7H 4B8
|
Québec
|
Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean
|
1199, St-Felicien
|
St-Felicien
|
G8K 3J1
|
Québec
|
Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean
|
150, Angus Sud (Suite 10)
|
East Angus
|
J0B 1R0
|
Québec
|
Estrie
|
3950 Rue King Ouest
|
Sherbrooke
|
J1L 1P6
|
Québec
|
Estrie
|
35 Rue Principale E
|
Cookshire
|
J0B 1M0
|
Québec
|
Estrie
|
560, boul. des Bois-Franc Sud
|
victoriaville
|
G6P 5X4
|
Québec
|
Centre-du-Québec
|
1248, Boul. De la Vérendrye E
|
Gatineau
|
J8P 0A9
|
Québec
|
Outaouais
|
105, Avenue Senator
|
Rouyn-Noranda
|
J9X 7E7
|
Québec
|
Abitibi-Témiscamingue
|
1801, 3e Avenue
|
Val D'Or
|
J9P 5K1
|
Québec
|
Abitibi-Témiscamingue
|
201, De La Falaise
|
Temiscaming
|
J0Z 3R0
|
Québec
|
Abitibi-Témiscamingue
|
1703, Route 105
|
Chelsea
|
J9B 1P4
|
Québec
|
Gatineau
|
380, Boul. Curé-Labelle
|
Laval
|
H7L 4T7
|
Québec
|
Laval
