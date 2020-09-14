REGION OF PEEL, ON, Sept. 14, 2020 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to building a clean energy future to strengthen the economy, create good jobs and support the natural resource sectors. This commitment will be more important than ever as we begin to reopen the economy and plan our recovery from the COVID-19 crisis.

Maninder Sidhu, Member of Parliament for Brampton East, on behalf of the Honourable Seamus O'Regan, Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, today announced an investment of $207,000 in the Region of Peel to build 43 electric vehicle (EV) level 2 chargers. The investment will ensure Canadians have access to the latest technologies powering our transition to a low-carbon economy and reduce pollution as part of Canada's commitment to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

Funding for this project is from Natural Resources Canada's Zero-Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program (ZEVIP), which supports the federal government's ambitious target that all new passenger cars sold in Canada by 2040 will be zero emission.

To reach this target, the government has provided over $300 million to support the establishment of a coast-to-coast network of level 2 fast chargers for electric vehicles, including stations at apartment buildings, public spaces and workplaces.

The infrastructure resulting from these investments will ensure that people can drive and charge their vehicles across Canada, as well as where they live, work and play. Funding is also given for the demonstration of next-generation charging technologies as well as the development of enabling codes and standards.

The government remains committed to investing in green infrastructure projects that will make the adoption of zero-emission vehicles easier for Canadians and help us transition to a low-carbon future.

Quotes

"Zero-emission vehicles are key to Canada's net-zero future. We will continue to work with all levels of government and stakeholders to provide Canadians with green infrastructure projects that will contribute to a cleaner and more sustainable future for all."

Maninder Sidhu

Member of Parliament for Brampton East

"We are providing greener options for Canadians to drive where they want to go. This is how we get to net zero by 2050."

The Honourable Seamus O'Regan

Canada's Minister of Natural Resources

"These new EV charging stations are a positive step forward in expanding the needed infrastructure network throughout the region. By working together, the members of the Peel Climate Change Partnership were able to qualify for the ZEVIP funding, allowing each organization to make strides toward achieving a Low Carbon Community."

Andrew Farr

Chair of the Peel Climate Change Partnership

