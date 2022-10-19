New Electoral District Software allows for Visualization of Boundary Changes

CALGARY, AB and TORONTO, Oct. 19, 2022 /CNW/ - Election Assistant has released in beta a new federal electoral riding redistribution software package that allows pundits, journalists, activists, and political parties to visualize the voter base under the proposed redistribution of riding boundaries across Canada.

Election Assistant Electoral Riding Overview 2021 vs 2025 (CNW Group/Election Assistant Inc.)

"Every ten years the Canadian political world is thrown into a tailspin when the boundaries for electoral ridings change," says Election Assistant co-founder Terry Debono. "Political parties are left wondering if they will be able to hold onto their existing seats and what seats might be up for grabs based on the changes in electoral boundaries. Election Assistant's software means you don't have to guess anymore."

The software allows users to visualize the 2021 federal election results, as well as previous elections, over the new proposed 2025 boundaries for all 338 existing ridings in the country. The resulting maps can be used to determine which new seats will be in play for a political party, and where incumbent seats are safe, or made vulnerable by the changes.

"Election Assistant is responding to challenges being expressed by activists and politicians, pollsters and pundits across Canada," says Shawn Veltman, co-founder, and lead software developer for Election Assistant.

"There is a long period of limbo between when the Federal Electoral Districts team announces the intended changes and when Elections Canada can distribute new data to political parties and the public. Election Assistant can provide much of that data now, making it possible for savvy political organizers and others to get ahead of the redistribution curve."

Election Assistant is a new enterprise, based in the Greater Toronto Region, and in Calgary, Alberta. "Our intent," says Veltman, "is to open registration to Election Assistant's comprehensive all-in-one election software package later this fall. Some of our existing clients asked for this riding redistribution visualization software now so they could plan door knocking in neighbourhoods that will be in their ridings once the new district confirmation is approved. We made time to provide them with what they needed."

To arrange a walk-through of the software, or to investigate Election Assistants other "all-in-one" features email [email protected]

SOURCE Election Assistant Inc.

For further information: Terry Debono: 416-400-1538, Shawn Veltman: 604-363-0720