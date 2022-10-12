SHERBROOKE, QC, Oct. 12, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The University of Quebec at Chicoutimi announced today that it will build a new École NAD-UQAC educational facility in downtown Sherbrooke. The new space will offer a certificate program in technical game art. Ubisoft will invest $1 million over five years to help get the new initiative off the ground. The facility will welcome approximately 40 students in September 2023.

Developed in collaboration with the NAD-UQAC team and the Department of Computer Science and Mathematics, the certificate in technical art in video games will provide a solid foundation in 3D creation. Students will harness their creative potential to explore fundamental concepts in modelling, animation, and game engines. They will also get an introduction to the development of computer tools by learning important concepts related to programming and mathematics. The program will cover 3D creation and computer science. Students will learn to apply their creative vision amid the technical, technological, organizational, and ethical constraints of game development and to work with a multidisciplinary team to identify and solve problems. Furthermore, a variety of continuing education initiatives will be launched in January 2023.

"Thanks to our NAD-UQAC professors and the Department of Computer Science and Mathematics, our institution plays a prominent role in shaping the digital ecosystem in Quebec. Our partnership with Ubisoft allows us to combine industry, teaching, and research to offer innovative programs in 3D animation, design, and computer science. Our institution is excited to bring this offering to Sherbrooke," said UQAC rector Ghislain Samson.

"Ever since we came to Sherbrooke, we've wanted to contribute to and support the video game ecosystem in Estrie. The new NAD School facility and program will enrich the existing program offering, broaden the talent pool in our field, and, most importantly, let folks live, study, and work in video games without ever having to leave the area," said Ubisoft Sherbrooke managing director Nathalie Jasmin.

The new full-time certificate will offer daytime, evening, and remote learning sessions. The certificate program will be offered at the other UQAC campuses, including Saguenay. The application deadline for the fall 2023 trimester is March 1. Continuing education courses may also be available online as early as January 2023 to meet the needs of professionals in the field.

About NAD-UQAC

Founded in 1992 and located in Montreal, the School of Digital Arts, Animation and Design at the University of Quebec at Chicoutimi (NAD-UQAC) is a university campus that offers academic programs and research in 3D animation, visual effects, design, and digital arts. Thousands of NAD graduates have gone on to work in reputable film, television, and video game companies around the world. Joining with the UQAC in 2008, NAD welcomes more than 460 students in a variety of unique university programs each year.

