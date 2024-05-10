New Edmonton Training Centre and Flight Simulator Improving Access and Increasing Aviation Safety

KANATA, ON, May 10, 2024 /CNW/ - Canadian North proudly announces a significant stride in advancing pilot training in Canada. A state-of-the-art Boeing 737NG Full-Flight Simulator (FFS) will begin operations in August 2024 at our new training centre in Edmonton, Alberta.

The aviation industry in Canada faces a pressing challenge due to the increased demand for pilots and the simulator training they require. With many training facilities operating at near-maximum capacity, Canadian pilots must sometimes travel to alternate locations, including to the United States, to earn or maintain their proficiency.

Canadian North's latest initiative addresses this critical gap head-on, adding essential pilot training capacity in-country. Housed in Canadian North's new 30,000-square-foot training facility in Edmonton, our latest-generation 737NG FFS ensures reliable access for pilots to invaluable training sessions. From mastering flight deck procedures, including emergency checklists, to performing a variety of flying scenarios, this simulator serves as an indispensable tool for pilots to develop and hone their skills.

"Our investment in the latest Boeing 737NG Flight Simulator in Edmonton, underscores Canadian North's unwavering commitment to pilot proficiency and safety," said Shelly De Caria, Canadian North President & CEO. "With this cutting-edge facility, we empower our pilots with the tools they need to continue to safely deliver for our customers."

"Everything in the aviation industry is done with safety and security top of mind, and increased pilot training is a key element to the success of the industry," said Myron Keehn, President & CEO, Edmonton International Airport (YEG). "This flight simulator and training centre is a huge milestone for not only the Edmonton Region, but also the industry as a whole, and we're pleased to be part of this journey with Canadian North."

With the addition of the new simulator, Canadian North will have the capacity to meet all its Boeing 737NG training requirements as the Company continues to upgrade and modernize its fleet. The facility will also have additional capacity to service other 737NG operators and airlines.

To reserve simulator training times, interested parties can make requests through Canadian North's official website or by reaching out via email at [email protected].

This training facility was made possible thanks to Canadian North valued partners: CAE, Executive Flight Centre and the Edmonton International Airport.

About Canadian North

Canadian North is a 100% Inuit-owned airline that connects people and delivers essential goods throughout Canada's North – safely, reliably and always with friendly and caring customer service. Canadian North Airlines services 25 communities within the Northwest Territories, Nunavik and Nunavut, along with Ottawa, Montreal and Edmonton, with a versatile fleet of Boeing 737, ATR 42 and ATR 72 Freighter aircraft. Canadian North is also the premier charter services provider for large resource sector clients requiring dependable, efficient and economical fly-in/fly-out air service and it operates flights across North America and beyond for sports teams, cruise lines, tour operators and many others. Canadian North is wholly owned by Makivik Corporation and Inuvialuit Development Corporation.

SOURCE Canadian North

For further information: For media inquiries or interview requests, please contact: [email protected]