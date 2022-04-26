New Edmonton event goes behind the scenes of city's hottest tech companies

"With the phenomenal growth of Alberta's tech ecosystem over the last few years, we saw an opportunity to make tech-focused events more accessible," says Tamara Woolgar, Executive Director of the A100, the organization behind AccelerateAB Backstage. "This event is perfect for people not currently involved in tech but who want more insight into the tech world—the "tech curious". And rather than tell people what's happening, we want to show them."

Companies participating in AccelerateAB Backstage this year include AltaML, Drugbank, ElectionBuddy, Inflexion Games, Jobber, Samdesk, and Serious Labs. Participants will learn more about artificial intelligence and machine learning, and look inside the world of video game creation, virtual reality, pharmatech, and more.

Woolgar says the event is meant to show participants what the opportunities are in tech, whether they're a student making decisions about their career path or someone considering re-skilling and transitioning into tech, such as technical roles like coding and software development or in areas of marketing and other business operations. The event is also aimed at demystifying the entrepreneurial journey for people considering creating their own startup—a booming trend in Alberta since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020.

Once participants purchase a $25 ticket, they're able to choose their own adventure and map out their afternoon based on what or who they want to see and learn. Each company has capacity limits so registration in advance is required.

"There's been so much positive buzz about tech in Alberta, but we know there are a lot of people who still have questions or don't really understand what it's all about," says Woolgar. "With this event, we want people to get a better sense of what the possibilities are for them in tech and to experience that excitement for themselves."

The A100 is a non-profit, member-funded organization of experienced tech entrepreneurs and executives. The group is dedicated to helping drive lasting diversification for Alberta's economy by supporting the province's next generation of innovative tech startups. Formed in 2010 by a group of industry pioneers who are tied to many of Alberta's biggest technology success stories to-date (Benevity, Solium, Bioware, Symend, and more), the group has more than 100 members across the province.

