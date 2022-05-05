New Edition of Ontario Electrical Safety Code Comes Into Effect as Regulation

MISSISSAUGA, ON, May 5, 2022 /CNW/ - As of today, the 28th edition the Ontario Electrical Safety Code (OESC) is in effect as regulation. Any electrical work conducted after May 5, 2022 needs to meet the new requirements outlined in the OESC.

"The new edition of the Code reflects changes in technology, feedback from stakeholders including contractors and manufacturers, technical reviews and new safety insights," says Nansy Hanna, Senior Director, Engineering and Regulations, Electrical Safety Authority. "We encourage anyone permitted to perform electrical work in Ontario to familiarize themselves with the Code changes, so that they can ensure safety for Ontarians and themselves."

The new edition of the OESC, which has been available since December 2021, includes the Canadian Electrical Code, Part I and several Ontario-specific amendments. It also includes changes designed to enhance electrical safety and protect workers and the public such as:

Provide requirements to support reduction in the potential for fires and the loss of animals in buildings housing livestock

Provide clear electrical safety installation requirements for Energy Storage Systems (ESS), and harmonize with other codes and standards

Requiring GFCI protection for all outdoor receptacles to mitigate the potential for electrical shock hazard

Introduce guidance to electrical installations in flood hazard zones and when electrical equipment has been exposed to water to mitigate the potential risks

Keeping workers safe by requiring additional receptacle for mobile structures connected to transfer equipment

In Ontario , mitigate the potential for shock or electrocution when structures are erected in close proximity of customer owned powerlines

The Code is available to purchase as hardcopy for $223 or digital for $199. Both options include free access to bulletins on CSA Community of Interest website over the whole period of the Code cycle. To order a copy of the OESC, please visit csagroup.org/oesc or call 800-463-6727.

For more information on the new OESC, listen to the dedicated Grounded in Ontario podcast episode, contact ESA's Customer Service Centre at 1-877-372-7233 or visit esasafe.com/oesc.

