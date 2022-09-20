New e-learning platform launches to help Canada's 400,000+ nurses build their skills

TORONTO, Sept. 20, 2022 /CNW/ - With the lingering effects of COVID-19 continuing to cause significant burnout and disrupting clinical learning, a new e-learning platform, created by award-winning health-care practitioners, is now launching with the support of the Canadian Nurses Association (CNA) to help nurses build their skills.

In this animated video, Dr. Sanjay Sharma, the Editor-in-Chief of NursingSKL discusses why NursingSKL was built to help nurses become better clinicians.

NursingSKL.com, created by a group of Canadian physicians and nurses, launches today to help nurses improve their clinical skills in seven clinical specialties. And with nearly 66% of nurses suffering from burnout and nearly 1 in 3 contemplating leaving the profession, services to help with professional development could not have come at a better time.

"During the pandemic, the usual practicums and clerkships that nursing students and nurses rely on to learn shut down. So I started working with nurses in my own clinics to teach them between patients. They really enjoyed it. Their confidence improved and the quality and efficiency of their work was noticeably better. When thinking about the project, we envisioned a collaboration whereby physicians and nurses worked together as a cohesive group to improve patient related outcomes to ensure the highest quality of care for patients," said Dr. Sanjay Sharma, NursingSKL's editor-in-chief and a professor of ophthalmology at Queen's University.

Today, NursingSKL.com launches its e-platform in seven different specialty areas, including mental health, oncology, and women's health. Currently, the e-platform is offered in English only. With NursingSKL.com, nurses will also be able to learn important clinical skills from leading practitioners, earn continuing professional development (CPD) certificates and participate in fun games to connect to colleagues around the country.

"We know that the pandemic has been unrelenting for nurses, and that the disruption of nursing education will have long-lasting impacts on the profession. That is why we are so excited to support the launch of NursingSKL, as it is fully aligned with CNA's mission of strengthening nursing leadership and promoting nursing excellence. This innovative e-learning platform will help to support nurses with the training and education they need to be successful in their jobs," said Tim Guest, chief executive officer of CNA. "At a time where much of the profession is experiencing symptoms of burnout, it is important that we do everything we can to retain and recruit nurses."

Go to NursingSKL.com to find out more, meet the Faculty, and try its free practicum on diabetes mellitus.

About NursingSKL

NursingSKL is a novel e-learning platform that helps nurses build their clinical skills and earn CPD certificates through highly engaging animations, gamification and clinical tips delivered by leading health-care practitioners.

About the Canadian Nurses Association

CNA is the national and global professional voice of Canadian nursing. Our mission is to advance the nursing profession to improve health outcomes in Canada's publicly funded, not-for-profit health system. CNA is the only national association that speaks for all types of nurses across all 13 provinces and territories. We represent nurses that are unionized and non-unionized, retired nurses, nursing students, and all categories of nurses (registered nurses, nurse practitioners, licensed and registered practical nurses, and registered psychiatric nurses).

