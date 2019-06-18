New decision by the OIQ's Disciplinary Council - Laval Gagnon fined and struck off the roll for eight months for acts in connection with a contract sharing scheme in Laval

MONTREAL, June 18, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - The Disciplinary Council of the Ordre des ingénieurs du Québec rendered its decision on guilt and sanction in the case of Laval Gagnon, who was sentenced to be struck off the OIQ's roll for a period of eight months and to pay an $8,000 fine in addition to the costs of processing the complaint.

Mr. Gagnon was found guilty of violating four provisions of the Code of Ethics of Engineers for tolerating the arrangement of a contract sharing scheme that made it possible to circumvent the competitive bidding process of the City of Laval, participating in that scheme and paying bribes to a municipal political party in exchange for City contracts.

The alleged acts took place over a period of approximately five years, between 2003 and 2008, while Mr. Gagnon was a partner at CIMA+ and acted as municipal department manager at the firm's Laval office (until 2006) and as project manager (2006-2008).

Since Mr. Gagnon is no longer an OIQ member, the sanction of striking him off the role will be enforced at the time of his reinstatement on the OIQ's roll.

The full version of this decision is available on the OIQ's Web site. As a reminder, the sanctions imposed by the Disciplinary Council are meant to protect the public by dissuading professionals from repeating offences and by setting an example for other members of the profession.

