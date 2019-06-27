New decision by the OIQ's Disciplinary Council: François Perreault struck off the roll for 3 years and fined $10,000

MONTREAL, June 27, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - The Disciplinary Council of the Ordre des ingénieurs du Québec rendered its decision on guilt and sanction in the case of François Perreault, who will be struck off the OIQ's roll for a period of 3 years and fined $10,000. In its decision, the Disciplinary Council also required Mr. Perreault to pay all costs in connection with the proceedings.

Related to the contract sharing schemes that made it possible to circumvent the competitive bidding process of the City of Montreal and the City of Laval, Mr. Perreault's offences occurred between 2002 and 2009, while he was vice-president of Genivar.

Since Mr. Perreault is no longer an OIQ member, the sanction of striking him off the roll will be enforced at the time of his reinstatement on the OIQ's roll.

The full version of the Disciplinary Council's decision is available on the OIQ's Web site.

As a reminder, the sanctions imposed by the Disciplinary Council are meant to protect the public by dissuading professionals from repeating offences and by setting an example for other members of the profession.

