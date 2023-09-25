TORONTO, Sept. 25, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Mercer released the results of its August 2023 Mercer QuickPulse™ Canada Compensation Planning Survey revealing that although cost of living concerns remain top of mind for many Canadians, employers are projecting a more modest annual increase for both merit and total compensation budgets compared to 2023.

Canadian employers are projecting 3.3% for merit increases and 3.7% for total increase budgets in 2024 compared to 3.6% and 4.1%, respectively for 2023, for non-unionized workers. Total increase budgets include merit increases along with other base pay increases such as promotional pay increases and cost of living adjustments. Although Canada still has an extremely tight labour market, indices show that the market is stabilizing. As a result, the use of pay increases to respond to labour market pressures has slowed down.

"In the face of economic uncertainty and reduced labour market pressure, employer compensation budgets seem to be returning to pre-pandemic levels," said Elizabeth English, Principal in Mercer Canada's Career Products business. "If Canada's labour market continues to cool over the next few months, it could reduce pressure on 2024 compensation budgets even further."

The survey also highlights how pay transparency is an emerging priority for Canadian employers. British Columbia is one of the first provinces to have passed pay transparency legislation requiring employers to post salary ranges on publicly advertised job postings. The legislation goes into effect November 1, 2023.

The survey found that many Canadian employers overall are taking a less proactive approach, with only 30% agreeing they should have embedded transparency as part of their reward and talent philosophies. What's more, 51% of employers have no plans to go further with pay transparency than required by local law. However, over the last year, the number of Canadian companies who report that they share salary ranges in job postings has nearly doubled, from 8% to 15%.

"Pay transparency legislation continues to push employers to fast forward their policies," added English. "Proactive action will not only help employers get ahead of future legislation, but pay transparency promotes a culture of trust, increases employee perceptions of fair play, is critical in attracting candidates, and ultimately drives higher levels of commitment and engagement."

