New data reveals a system that 'abandons' young Canadian cancer survivors

Study from Young Adult Cancer Canada shows pressing need for post-treatment interventions

TORONTO, Aug. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - Newly released findings from the "Young Adults with Cancer in their Prime (YAC Prime)" study reveal that a staggering 50 per cent of young adult (YA) cancer survivors who are six or more years post-treatment showed significantly worse mental health compared to just nine per cent of their peers without cancer. The study, conducted in partnership with Young Adult Cancer Canada (YACC), and Dr. Sheila Garland of Memorial University in Newfoundland & Labrador, surveyed 622 diagnosed YAs across Canada to explore the physical, social, financial and emotional challenges they face compared to their peers without cancer.

Sarah Bell, YACCtivist with Young Adult Cancer Canada (CNW Group/Young Adult Cancer Canada)

The Emotional and Physical Impacts of Cancer

Factors associated with this drop in mental health include a fear of their cancer recurring, which is experienced by six in ten young adults. In addition, body image is also a significant stressor, especially given that cancer (and treatment) can result in physical changes –from hair loss and weight fluctuations to scars and skin conditions. While poor body image can be experienced by anyone, the study showed that YAs with cancer are more impacted by these issues, especially since their concerns are often overlooked or rarely discussed with them in support or clinical settings.

"It takes longer to recover from cancer than to be treated for it yet there are few resources that support survivors, which has serious and long-lasting consequences for mental, social, physical and financial health," says Geoff Eaton, Founder of YACC and two-time YA cancer survivor. "This study shows the need to rebalance the current system and direct more spending towards supporting those living with and beyond their diagnosis and treatment. This is where YACC differs in its approach, by filling in that gap to support young adults through diagnosis and recovery."

Sleep – or lack of it – is another factor with significant impact, and many within the YA cancer community report poor sleep quality. Eighty-six per cent of YAs with cancer say they are poor sleepers, with 52 per cent having difficulty falling or staying asleep. Even more concerning, the use of sleep medication was reported by nearly half (45 per cent) of respondents. Poor sleep quality or lack of sleep is known to have serious consequences in daily life, including impacts on cognition, relationships, physical health and mood.

Importance of community, support on quality of life

Many YAs with cancer experience feelings of distress such as emotional, social and physical symptoms that range from anxiety disorders and severe depression to pain, shortness of breath and more. Nearly three in four (73 per cent) report feeling distress, and over one in four (28 per cent) rate it as severe.

"My anxiety skyrocketed after I was in remission," said Sarah Bell, 32, who discovered YACC after being diagnosed with an aggressive form of acute myeloid leukemia, a type of blood and bone marrow cancer, in 2019. "Connecting with YACC gave me the community and support I needed to develop the necessary tools to help with the long-term aspects of being a cancer survivor."

Feeling connected to a community of peers is important for YAs with cancer, who often feel 'left out of the equation' given that most programs are geared towards older generations. The study found that those who feel connected to a YA cancer community have lower levels of distress, less body image issues, a positive effect on emotions and behaviour, and better overall mental health than those who are not.

"The YAC Prime study has enabled us to identify meaningful ways to improve mental and physical quality of life that are crucial to the recovery of young adults," says Dr. Sheila Garland, professor of psychology and oncology at Memorial University. "By developing better interventions around the associated factors such as fears of cancer recurrence, body image, social support and sleep – we can ensure the right support is available to young adults during treatment and beyond."

The latest findings will be presented at the biannual IPOS/CAPO 2022 World Congress (Canadian Association of Psycho-Oncology (CAPO) and International Psycho-oncology Society (IPOS)) from August 29-September 1, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario.

About Young Adult Cancer Canada

Young Adult Cancer Canada (YACC) is the leading Canadian cancer charity focused on delivering support programs for young adults (18 – 39 years) dealing with cancer. Founder and executive director Geoff Eaton launched the organization in 2000 in St. John's, NL after his first cancer challenge. YACC has over 5,000 members in its community from coast to coast and offers web-based, local and four-day programs for young adults all across Canada.

Every cancer, every stage, YACC's got their backs.

SOURCE Young Adult Cancer Canada

For further information: Elizabeth Glassen, BlueSky Communications, [email protected], 647.309.0141