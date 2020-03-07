New Dart & Maru/Blue Poll Finds Close to One Third of Canadian Adults are Concerned They May Contract Covid-19 Virus

Close to half of the public have changed their daily habits

TORONTO, March 7, 2020 /CNW/ - A new public opinion poll released today by polling group DART & maru/Blue shows that almost 10 million Canadian adults (32% +3 from one month ago) are concerned they may contract the Covid-19 virus. Almost half the public (46% +11) say they or someone in their household have changed their regular habits — of which more daily hand washing (38% +10), avoiding places where there are large gatherings of people such as sporting events, movies, the theatre or restaurants ( 12% +3), and purchasing extra supplies (11% +4) were the largest changes over last month. Among various leaders assessed in protecting Canadians from Covid-19, Provincial Ministers of Health (79%) get top marks followed by the World Health Organization (76%), local Health Officials (73%), and the Federal Health Minister (72%), while the Chinese government tumbles from 87% to 60% (-28.) The poll of 1,472 Canadians was on March 2, 2020 is considered accurate to within +/- 2.9 %.

Full results on these and other results are available at http://www.dartincom.ca/polls/

SOURCE Dart Insight and Communications

For further information: John Wright at 416-919-2101 for more info/interviews.