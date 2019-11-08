New Corporate Knights Better World MBA Ranking reveals uptick in core course content, research in sustainability

News provided by

Corporate Knights Inc.

Nov 08, 2019, 09:12 ET

Warwick holds on to top rank as leader of sustainable business programs globally

TORONTO, Nov. 8, 2019 /CNW/ - Today Corporate Knights released its 17th annual Better World MBA Ranking, with the U.K.'s Warwick Business School retaining its position as the top program and improving its overall score due to an increase in the number of core courses that integrate sustainability content and an improvement in gender diversity amongst its faculty.

York University's Schulich School of Business landed in second place this year, moving up one spot from the previous year. The top five programs were rounded out by the U.K.'s University of Bath School of Management, the University of Vermont's Grossman School of Business in the U.S., and the Griffith Business School in Australia. The Top 40 represent programs from ten countries, and ten of those programs are Canadian.

The research process uncovered a noticeable uptick in published academic research related to sustainability from business school faculty. New academic journals devoted to sustainability and the climate crisis are also on the rise. Core and elective courses in business schools are integrating more sustainability topics into their subject material, such as the University of Guelph's required Business Fundamentals course for MBAs, which now covers sustainable development, diversity and ethical management. These developments are indicative of a demand from students to train for meaningful work in the business sector, as well as demand from employers to help solve the pressing social and environmental problems that threaten the future of businesses.

"As the climate emergency alarm bell sounds and social tensions threaten to unravel the compact on which capitalism depends, The Better World Business Schools are at the forefront of a sea change in business education focused on preparing tomorrow's business leaders to be a force for good," said Toby Heaps, CEO of Corporate Knights.

To determine the ranking, Corporate Knights evaluated 146 business schools (up from 141 in 2018), including all of the 2018 Financial Times top 100 MBA programs, every program that made the Top 40 in the Corporate Knights Better World MBA Ranking in 2019, and select business programs accredited by AMBA, AACSB or EQUIS, and Principles for Responsible Management Education signatories that responded to our outreach.

From this pool, programs are evaluated across five key performance indicators: the number of sustainability-focused articles in peer-reviewed journals and citations (30% and 20% respectively), the number of core courses that incorporate sustainable development topics (30%), research institutes and centres devoted to sustainable development issues (10%) and faculty gender and racial diversity in the business school (5% each).

About Corporate Knights: Founded in 2002, Corporate Knights Inc. includes the sustainable business magazine Corporate Knights and a research division that produces rankings and financial product ratings based on corporate sustainability performance, including the Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World. Corporate Knights was named Magazine of the Year in 2013 and won the SABEW Canada Silver Award for Investigative Reporting in 2019.

2019 BETTER WORLD MBA RANKING

Rank - 2018

Rank - 2019

School

Country

1

1

Warwick University – Warwick Business School

United Kingdom

3

2

York University – Schulich School of Business

Canada

15

3

University of Bath – School of Management

United Kingdom

5

4

University of Vermont – Grossman School of Business

United States

4

5

Griffith Business School

Australia

10

6

Massachusetts Institute of Technology – MIT Sloan School of Management

United States

27

7

Durham University Business School

United Kingdom

12

8

TIAS School for Business and Society

Netherlands

6

9

Georgia Institute of Technology – Scheller College of Business

United States

8

10

Saint Mary's University – Sobey School of Business

Canada

18

11

University of Nottingham

United Kingdom

11

12

Fordham University – Gabelli School of Business 

United States

19

13

University of Victoria – Peter B. Gustavson School of Business

Canada

16

14

McGill University – Desautels Faculty of Management

Canada

14

15

Copenhagen Business School

Denmark

22

16

University of Edinburgh Business School

United Kingdom

20

17

University of Manchester – Alliance Manchester Business School

United Kingdom

9

18

University of Guelph – Sustainable Commerce

Canada

2

19

University of Exeter

United Kingdom

7

20

INSEAD

France

23

21

KAIST

South Korea

44

22

University of Cambridge – Cambridge Judge Business School

United Kingdom

31

23

University of California at Berkeley – Haas School of Business

United States

33

24

Concordia University – John Molson School of Business

Canada

32

25

Erasmus University – Rotterdam School of Management

Netherlands

21

26

Simon Fraser University – Beedie School of Business

Canada

26

27

University of British Columbia – Sauder School of Business

Canada

13

28

Duquesne University – Palumbo-Donahue School of Business

United States

N/A

29

Lundquist College of Business

United States

37

30

Yale University – Yale School of Management

United States

36

31

University of Toronto – Joseph L. Rotman School of Management

Canada

39

32

Brandeis University

United States

29

33

University of Strathclyde – Strathclyde Business School

United Kingdom

17

34

University of Pennsylvania – Wharton School

United States

N/A

35

Sheffield University Management School

United Kingdom

69

36

University of Pittsburgh – Joseph M. Katz Graduate School of Business

United States

42

37

Ryerson University – Ted Rogers School of Management

Canada

46

38

University of Mannheim – Mannheim Business School

Germany

N/A

39

La Trobe University – La Trobe Business School

Australia

45

40

University of Cape Town – Graduate School of Business

South Africa

SOURCE Corporate Knights Inc.

For further information: Toby Heaps, Publisher and CEO, Corporate Knights, 416-203-4674 x223, toby@corporateknights.com

Related Links

http://www.corporateknights.ca

Organization Profile

Corporate Knights Inc.

You just read:

New Corporate Knights Better World MBA Ranking reveals uptick in core course content, research in sustainability

News provided by

Corporate Knights Inc.

Nov 08, 2019, 09:12 ET