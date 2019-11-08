New Corporate Knights Better World MBA Ranking reveals uptick in core course content, research in sustainability

Warwick holds on to top rank as leader of sustainable business programs globally

TORONTO, Nov. 8, 2019 /CNW/ - Today Corporate Knights released its 17th annual Better World MBA Ranking, with the U.K.'s Warwick Business School retaining its position as the top program and improving its overall score due to an increase in the number of core courses that integrate sustainability content and an improvement in gender diversity amongst its faculty.

York University's Schulich School of Business landed in second place this year, moving up one spot from the previous year. The top five programs were rounded out by the U.K.'s University of Bath School of Management, the University of Vermont's Grossman School of Business in the U.S., and the Griffith Business School in Australia. The Top 40 represent programs from ten countries, and ten of those programs are Canadian.

The research process uncovered a noticeable uptick in published academic research related to sustainability from business school faculty. New academic journals devoted to sustainability and the climate crisis are also on the rise. Core and elective courses in business schools are integrating more sustainability topics into their subject material, such as the University of Guelph's required Business Fundamentals course for MBAs, which now covers sustainable development, diversity and ethical management. These developments are indicative of a demand from students to train for meaningful work in the business sector, as well as demand from employers to help solve the pressing social and environmental problems that threaten the future of businesses.

"As the climate emergency alarm bell sounds and social tensions threaten to unravel the compact on which capitalism depends, The Better World Business Schools are at the forefront of a sea change in business education focused on preparing tomorrow's business leaders to be a force for good," said Toby Heaps, CEO of Corporate Knights.

To determine the ranking, Corporate Knights evaluated 146 business schools (up from 141 in 2018), including all of the 2018 Financial Times top 100 MBA programs, every program that made the Top 40 in the Corporate Knights Better World MBA Ranking in 2019, and select business programs accredited by AMBA, AACSB or EQUIS, and Principles for Responsible Management Education signatories that responded to our outreach.

From this pool, programs are evaluated across five key performance indicators: the number of sustainability-focused articles in peer-reviewed journals and citations (30% and 20% respectively), the number of core courses that incorporate sustainable development topics (30%), research institutes and centres devoted to sustainable development issues (10%) and faculty gender and racial diversity in the business school (5% each).

2019 BETTER WORLD MBA RANKING

Rank - 2018 Rank - 2019 School Country 1 1 Warwick University – Warwick Business School United Kingdom 3 2 York University – Schulich School of Business Canada 15 3 University of Bath – School of Management United Kingdom 5 4 University of Vermont – Grossman School of Business United States 4 5 Griffith Business School Australia 10 6 Massachusetts Institute of Technology – MIT Sloan School of Management United States 27 7 Durham University Business School United Kingdom 12 8 TIAS School for Business and Society Netherlands 6 9 Georgia Institute of Technology – Scheller College of Business United States 8 10 Saint Mary's University – Sobey School of Business Canada 18 11 University of Nottingham United Kingdom 11 12 Fordham University – Gabelli School of Business United States 19 13 University of Victoria – Peter B. Gustavson School of Business Canada 16 14 McGill University – Desautels Faculty of Management Canada 14 15 Copenhagen Business School Denmark 22 16 University of Edinburgh Business School United Kingdom 20 17 University of Manchester – Alliance Manchester Business School United Kingdom 9 18 University of Guelph – Sustainable Commerce Canada 2 19 University of Exeter United Kingdom 7 20 INSEAD France 23 21 KAIST South Korea 44 22 University of Cambridge – Cambridge Judge Business School United Kingdom 31 23 University of California at Berkeley – Haas School of Business United States 33 24 Concordia University – John Molson School of Business Canada 32 25 Erasmus University – Rotterdam School of Management Netherlands 21 26 Simon Fraser University – Beedie School of Business Canada 26 27 University of British Columbia – Sauder School of Business Canada 13 28 Duquesne University – Palumbo-Donahue School of Business United States N/A 29 Lundquist College of Business United States 37 30 Yale University – Yale School of Management United States 36 31 University of Toronto – Joseph L. Rotman School of Management Canada 39 32 Brandeis University United States 29 33 University of Strathclyde – Strathclyde Business School United Kingdom 17 34 University of Pennsylvania – Wharton School United States N/A 35 Sheffield University Management School United Kingdom 69 36 University of Pittsburgh – Joseph M. Katz Graduate School of Business United States 42 37 Ryerson University – Ted Rogers School of Management Canada 46 38 University of Mannheim – Mannheim Business School Germany N/A 39 La Trobe University – La Trobe Business School Australia 45 40 University of Cape Town – Graduate School of Business South Africa

