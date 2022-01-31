"This change is consistent with the company's desire to redefine itself and to have a renewed vision following the numerous acquisitions made over the past few years. Lussier aims to be a unifying and dynamic brand that will enhance the company's image," affirms Michel Laurin.

The company's mission is to find the best way to protect the human and financial assets of its clients. Lussier has a wide range of services to meet the needs of businesses, groups and associations as well as individuals from all regions of Quebec. The firm is recognized for its expertise in insurance and financial services consulting.

"The firm's identity is inspired by the fundamental values of respect, empathy, loyalty, integrity and mutual support that bind all employees together in a single ambition," adds Michel Laurin.

"It is with pride that the firm, which has been in the Lussier family for four generations, will embrace the future while keeping with our values. I am enthusiastic about the idea of seeing this new identity evolve, which inherits the strength and excellence of a century-old firm while redefining itself through its global offering," added Luc-André Lussier, President of the Board of Administration of Lussier.

About Lussier

Lussier, a leading insurance firm in Quebec, develops protection solutions for businesses, groups and associations as well as individuals in group insurance, pension plans, human resources, occupational health and safety, individual insurance, financial planning as well as in all areas of general insurance.

The firm advises more than 37,000 companies, 88 groups, associations and professional orders, and 120,000 individuals.

The firm employs a multidisciplinary team of actuaries, brokers, specialized advisors, financial planners and lawyers, offering advisory services to exceed its clients' expectations. Lussier has nearly 800 employees in 26 branches. Its head office is located in Sorel-Tracy.

