New construction Astoria will bring more choices when it comes to senior living in Ottawa

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 28, 2022 /CNW/ - A new luxury lifestyle community is coming to Ottawa very soon. Working with architect David Blakely, Choo Communities' latest development is an extension of the existing Alavida Lifestyles Park Place Community. With 350 condo units spanning two interconnected buildings, 10 and 8 storeys, respectively, Astoria offers the most flexible options in Ottawa regarding independent senior living.

Astoria Luxury Apartments & Seniors' Suites (CNW Group/Choo Communities)

Located at 130 and 136 Central Park Drive, Astoria is nestled in the Park Place community, in the heart of one of Ottawa's most coveted neighbourhoods: Central Park. Its buildings' vistas include the Central Experimental Farm, a gem in the heart of Canada's Capital that serves as a research centre and working farm and offers a dream environment for nature lovers.

"Our vision for this project was to push the boundaries of architecture and design while keeping our focus on the end user. Seniors should enjoy the finer things in life, including contemporary details, unique amenities, and a most inspiring location", says David Choo, owner of Choo Communities.

Luxury apartments are available to lease right now for 2023. Potential residents will have the opportunity to discover an assortment of 154 suites including premium studios and one and two-bedroom suites with optional dens. The units range from 407 to 1152 square feet and feature nine and twelve-foot ceilings. Oversized windows, balconies or terraces will bring an abundance of luminosity. Top-of-the-line services will differentiate by including a concierge like a five-star hotel. For a limited time, new residents will have the choice of three suite finishes. Moreover, residents of the luxury apartment building will have the choice to include amenity options in their total monthly costs. Top-of-the line amenities will be accessible in the form of a club pass/FOB key to access the adjoining seniors' suites building.

Seniors' suites will be available to lease soon and will include dining experiences, housekeeping, wellness services, and maintenance services. This all-inclusive formula speaks to independent seniors that want to take some of the load off their shoulders and experience more joie de vivre!

Standout amenity space will include a fitness centre and salt-water pool with a sauna. Golfers will rejoice with a simulator and lessons! A horticultural paradise will allow for green thumbs to thrive. A space for makers and crafters to experience the latest and greatest. A gourmet corner to practice culinary skills and perhaps host a dinner party. The dining room will make you feel like you are at a fancy dinner every day, and the bar area is set to ensure your cocktails taste ultra-fine. A games room, bistro, theatre, and lounge will bring a new meaning to social time. Otherwise, relaxation hubs (i.e. quiet spaces) will maintain a healthy balance.

"Astoria sets a new standard when it comes to senior living. Residents can choose the services they want and need within a luxurious setting with a long-term framework. The location is the cherry on top!" says Choo.

The introduction of Astoria reinforces Alavida Lifestyles' leadership position in Ottawa's senior living sector. The project offers the ultimate range of choices when it comes to services in a single community. This way, its senior residents can have the peace of mind of keeping the same friends, staff, and environment as they progress through the stages and art of aging.

Join the Astoria team for cocktails and jazz on October 13th from 5 to 7pm at the newly opened presentation centre located at 314 Merivale Rd (NE Corner of Merivale and Central Park). There will also be a harvest celebration on Saturday October 29th. Otherwise, drop by anytime from Monday to Saturday 9am-5pm or call 613-688-5045 or email [email protected].

About Choo Communities

Choo Communities is a real estate development company founded in 1992 by David Choo, engineer by trade and innovator at heart. Choo Communities houses Envie, reStays, reResidences, Alavida Lifestyles and Ashcroft Homes brands.

For media enquiries: Claudine Hart, MBA, Marketing Director, [email protected], 613-809-1490.

SOURCE Choo Communities