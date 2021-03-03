New Compact Infrared Hyperspectral Camera Promises Easier Airborne Surveys

This is crucial, since airborne hyperspectral surveys are notoriously challenging: complex measurement devices and cumbersome support equipment need to be installed aboard aircrafts while massive amounts of collected data require heavy post-processing to generate meaningful results.

"In the past, we needed two strong people to raise the airborne platform, and it took at least a couple of hours to install. It was not a small feat! Now the Hyper-Cam Airborne Mini is so small it could fit in your backpack. Installation is easier, and smaller aircrafts can be used," says Philippe Lagueux, scientific product line manager.

The Hyper-Cam Airborne Mini uses the spectral signal measured in the longwave infrared to detect and identify gases and minerals. It can be used to spot indicator minerals during geological exploration missions, to provide true signature measurement of military targets, to detect gas leaks at an oil plant, or to quantify VOC emissions to support environmental compliance efforts.

INNOVATIVE IMAGE CONTROL TECHNOLOGY

In-flight operation of the Hyper-Cam Airborne Mini is simple: the software continuously adapts system parameters to the everchanging flight conditions, and a state-of-the-art active stabilization platform coupled with a re-engineered Image Motion Compensation system brings unprecedented mapping and targeting capabilities.

Once in the air, the control and processing unit can automate the data acquisition process or allow the user to retain full control over acquisition parameters.

"The Hyper-Cam Airborne Mini offers the best sensitivity and spectral resolution available, and is user-selectable up to 0.5 cm-1. This, coupled with swappable fore-optics, maximizes measurement flexibility and ensures optimal ground coverage at all times," says Lagueux.

REAL-TIME DETECTION

With an optional plug-in, the control and processing unit can run powerful data analysis algorithms to present gas detection, identification, and quantification results in real-time, allowing the user to make fast and informed decisions.

"We are proud and very excited about the launch of this new generation of the Hyper-Cam after years of intense development engineering. The Hyper-Cam Airborne Mini is tailored to the requirements of modern remote sensing and will without a doubt contribute to the success of our scientific customers in the field of remote sensing," says Lagueux.

About Telops

Telops is a leading supplier of high-performance infrared cameras for defence, industrial, and academic research applications. Telops also offers R&D services for optical systems technology development to respond to the specific needs of its customers. All Telops thermal infrared imaging systems offer exceptional accuracy and sensitivity and come in a fully ruggedized enclosure.

