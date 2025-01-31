New Community Clinic Open to Serve Priority Populations

BURNABY, BC, Jan. 31, 2025 /CNW/ - MOSAIC Community Clinic (MCC) opens in the Burnaby Edmonds neighbourhood to offer culturally safe, trauma-informed health care to diverse priority populations who need it most.

The clinic will provide primary care services including routine check-ups, immunizations, chronic disease management, women's and children's health services, specialist referrals and patient education.

"The MOSAIC Community Clinic is an important step in addressing the critical health-care needs of priority populations in Burnaby," said Olga Stachova, CEO of MOSAIC. "We want to ensure that everyone in our community can access primary care services that are safe, inclusive and designed to meet their unique needs."

The MCC offers vital services to various populations, including:

newcomers (in Canada for less than three years)

for less than three years) persons who identify as First Nations, Inuit and Métis

new mothers and their babies

individuals with complex mental health conditions

individuals experiencing homelessness or precarious housing.

"We're excited to support the creation of this new community clinic in Burnaby, which will help more people in the community receive personalized and compassionate team-based care," said Josie Osborne, Minister of Health. "This clinic is the result of the collaboration between MOSAIC and the Burnaby PCN, along with essential contributions from Fraser Health, the Burnaby Division of Family Practice, and the Burnaby Inter-Agency Council. It's another important step we are taking as a province in helping people access the healthcare they need, when they need it."

The clinic operates within the Burnaby Primary Care Network (PCN), a community-based network of health-care professionals and clinics who plan and deliver the health-care needs of a community. PCNs are part of BC's Primary Care Strategy that focuses on implementing team-based care. The MOSAIC Community Clinic team includes family physicians, nurse practitioners, social workers, lactation consultants and registered nurses who are also supported by a skilled administrative team, including medical office assistants, a clinic manager, clinic director and medical director.

"Whether you're monitoring a health condition or need routine services like a vaccination, it's essential to have high-quality health care close to home," said Raj Chouhan, MLA for Burnaby-New Westminster. "This new clinic gives more options to people who need health-care support that fits with their busy lives, and we're grateful to have it in the heart of our community."

Patients will be matched with primary care providers at MCC through BC's Health Connect Registry with support from community agencies to connect with priority population groups.

Burnaby patients who do not have a family doctor or nurse practitioner are encouraged to sign up through the registry and continue to seek care at walk-in clinics and Urgent and Primary Care Centres.

"Our partnership with MOSAIC and the Burnaby community is helping to expand equity and access in health care, ensuring those who need it most receive care," said Justin LoChang, Director, Clinical Operations, Primary Care & Chronic Disease Management at Fraser Health. "The MCC represents a holistic, team-based model of care that integrates compassion and understanding at all levels."

"MCC is a testament to what we can accomplish when health care providers work collaboratively with community organizations," said Huyanne Le, PCN Manager with the Burnaby Primary Care Network. "By focusing on a culturally sensitive, trauma-informed care approach, we are building a resilient system centered on patients' well-being and dignity."

The clinic is run by MOSAIC, in partnership with the Burnaby Primary Care Network, Fraser Health, the Burnaby Division of Family Practice, the Burnaby Inter-Agency Council and the Ministry of Health, and is situated on the traditional lands of the hən̓q̓əmin̓əm̓ and Sḵwx̱wú7mesh Sníchim speaking peoples.

Location & Hours

MCC is conveniently located at the northeast corner of Kingsway and Edmonds at #306 7366 Edmonds St, Burnaby, V3N 1A9. The clinic operates Monday through Saturday from 9 am to 5 pm. Parking is available free of charge, with easy access via the Edmonds Centre for Healthy Communities. The facility is also accessible on foot through Edmonds Street with an elevator to the 3rd floor.

About MOSAIC

MOSAIC is a nonprofit organization and one of Canada's largest settlement and employment services organizations, improving communities by welcoming and supporting newcomers. MOSAIC programs help immigrants and refugees settle and start a new life in Canada.

About the Burnaby Primary Care Network

The Burnaby Primary Care Network is a collective of physicians, clinicians and program administrators working in partnership with the health authority and various community agencies to serve the residents of Burnaby.

About Fraser Health

Fraser Health is one of British Columbia's five regional health authorities, responsible for quality health care ranging from acute care hospitals to community care services. Fraser Health collaborates with community organizations to address gaps in health-care accessibility and equity.

About the Burnaby Division of Family Practice

The Burnaby Division of Family Practice brings together family physicians to identify opportunities to improve the delivery of local health care and achieve meaningful change that benefits patients, physicians and the community as a whole.

About Burnaby Inter-Agency Council

The Burnaby Inter-Agency Council (BIAC) is a non-partisan network of community service providers in Burnaby, British Columbia. The BIAC's goal is to improve the well-being of the community and the delivery of services.

For Media Inquiries: Melissa Sharp, PCN Communications Manager, 604-836-9451, [email protected]