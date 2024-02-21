Smart Health Benefits Coalition Supports 10 Million Canadians Through 65,000 Employers, Including 4,500 Union Plans

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 21, 2024 /CNW/ - As the deadline for a pharmacare framework between the Liberal government and the NDP nears, the Smart Health Benefits Coalition (SHBC) – a new group made up of members who provide on-the-ground support and service to over 10 million Canadians with their insurance plans - is joining the discussion to help drive positive change for uninsured and underinsured Canadians. Their mission is to enhance the health and well-being of Canadians and their families, while strengthening the healthcare system and addressing longstanding gaps in care. The SHBC will propose and champion smart solutions that address the critical gaps and shortfalls, particularly for the 2.8% of Canadians that today do not have access to benefits from a provincial drug program or through an employer sponsored plan.

"It is time to develop swift and effective solutions that gets coverage to everyone in need," says Carolyne Eagan, the principal spokesperson for SHBC and President of Benefits Alliance, an SHBC member. "Proposed solutions must be focussed on enhancing the health and affordable access of Canadians to necessary medicines, but also protect households and governments from new extraordinary costs."

SHBC members have a strong presence in all regions of Canada as the on the ground, day to day support network that helps employers, employees and benefit plan members with their healthcare journey through the public and employer paid plan experience. Their network spans more than 65,000 employers across every province, including over 4,800 union plans. Together, they support robust benefit plans for 10 million Canadians and their families.

Eagan adds that "it is unacceptable that today there are many individuals and families who go without any coverage for essential medications, or who are struggling with inadequate coverage in the gaps between public and workplace systems."

The SHBC believes that both employers and the public sector should play a pivotal role in ensuring comprehensive healthcare for all Canadians. To that effect, the Coalition will advocate for a hybrid approach to coverage delivery and remains committed to advancing the cause of accessible and sustainable healthcare. Over 27 million Canadians currently have comprehensive coverage through employer-sponsored plans which have considerable value for coverage and care, and keeping this in place allows for a greater dedication of resources towards those without insurance or who are underinsured. As on the ground advisors right across the country, the SHBC brings an important perspective and can work together with government and all stakeholders to arrive at long term, sustainable solutions.

The SHBC comprises six member companies including HUB, Navacord, Gallagher, GroupHEALTH, People Corporation, and Benefits Alliance.

About the Smart Health Benefits Coalition (SHBC): Formed in 2023, the SHBC is a collective force dedicated to transforming healthcare in Canada. As a necessary stakeholder at the table on pharmacare, it is committed to constructive dialogue that will shape efficient solutions for all Canadians. For more information, visit www.smarthealthbenefits.ca

SOURCE Smart Health Benefits Coalition (SHBC)

For further information: Or to Request an Interview, Please Contact: Jordan Paquet, Bluesky Strategy Group, [email protected], 613-790-2456