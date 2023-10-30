New Clinical Data Point to Use of GlycoMark as Biomarker of SGLT-2 Diabetes Drug Effectiveness and Compliance

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 30, 2023 /CNW/ -- Precision Diabetes, Inc. announces new studies that show that the GlycoMark blood test, which measures 1,5-anhydroglucitol, may be useful for evaluating short-term effectiveness and assessing patient compliance of SGLT-2 inhibitor diabetes drugs. SGLT-2 inhibitors are a relatively new and popular class of drugs for patients with type 2 diabetes. Medicines in the SGLT-2 inhibitor class include canagliflozin, dapagliflozin, emagliflozin, and ertugliflozin.

In a recent study presented at the American Diabetes Association (ADA) Scientific Sessions, "GlycoMark 1,5-Anhydroglucitol Values in Patients Taking SGLT-2 Inhibitors," clinical investigators from Aveon Health (Scottsdale, AZ) conducted a review of their patients treated with an SGLT-2 inhibitor and their corresponding GlycoMark test results. Of 240 patients being treated with an SGLT-2 inhibitor, 92% had a GlycoMark test result that was on the extremely low end of abnormal (< 2 µg/mL), and the average GlycoMark result was 1.2 µg/mL.

"We have long suspected that SGLT-2 inhibitor use is associated with extremely low GlycoMark results, even lower than typically seen for patients with persistent hyperglycemia," said Sam Fereidouni, MD, MHSA, Medical Director at Aveon Health, and lead investigator on the study. We hypothesized that extremely low GlycoMark results were not an indicator of very poor glycemic control but were rather indicating compliance with the medication as prescribed and achieving the desired effect, which is the elimination of glucose in urine."

Additional studies also support the use of GlycoMark as a biomarker of SGLT-2 inhibitor drug effectiveness. In a recent study published in Clinica Chimica Acta, "Model Analysis of effect of canagliflozin (Invokana), a sodium-glucose cotransporter 2 inhibitor, to alter plasma 1,5-anhydroglucitol," the study authors conclude that "according to model calculations, a substantial and likely rapid effect on canagliflozin therapy on 1,5-anhydroglucitol means that 1,5-anhydroglucitol measurement (GlycoMark) might provide an early marker of canagliflozin therapy activity."

In another study, "1,5-anhydroglucitol is a good predictor for the treatment effect of the Sodium-Glucose cotransporter 2 (SGLT-2) inhibitor in Japanese patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus (Journal of Clinical and Translational Endocrinology)," 1,5-anhydroglucitol was the most reliable indicator of SGLT-2 drug effectiveness – with the study authors stating that "1,5-anhydroglucitol has detective ability more useful for patients than HbA1c value or eGFR value."

Taken together, this new clinical data shows that the GlycoMark test helps confirm patient compliance and the appropriate response to SGLT-2 inhibitors – which may be useful in both clinical practice and clinical drug trials.

About GlycoMark® Test

GlycoMark is an FDA-cleared and CE-marked non-fasting blood test. Since its discovery, the GlycoMark test, a quantitative test for 1,5-Anhydroglucitol (1,5-AG), has been described in more than 1,300 scientific and medical publications. GlycoMark is available at major reference laboratories in the United States and worldwide.

About Precision Diabetes, Inc. (PDI)

Precision Diabetes, Inc. (Raleigh, North Carolina) is the exclusive supplier of the GlycoMark test in the U.S., Europe, Australia, the Asia-Pacific Region, the Middle East, and Mexico. Precision Diabetes is an emerging leader in enabling precision medicine for diabetes using novel diabetes biomarkers and algorithms. The company's mission is to revolutionize the diagnostic assessment of diabetes by providing a spectrum of unique diabetes tests, spanning the risk of developing diabetes to developing diabetes complications. More information is available at www.precisiondiabetesinc.com.

