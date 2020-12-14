New CivicAction and BCG report reveals depth of anti-Black racism in Canada

The data, when put together, gives an eye-opening view of the realities many Black people in Canada face, including:

Black students in Toronto face assessment bias as 40% of non-racialized students are rated "excellent" by teachers versus 20% of Black students with the same Education Quality and Accountability Office (EQAO) test scores.

Black people in Canada earn 80 cents for every dollar earned by non-racialized Canadians, even when both groups have university degrees.

Nearly 60% of Black people in Canada experience microaggressions on the job and many feel the need to "code switch", adjusting their style of speech, appearance, or behavior to integrate into a non-Black workforce.

Black women are nearly four times less likely to have a family doctor than the average Ontario woman.

Only a quarter of Black people in Toronto trust police to treat them fairly compared to three-quarters of non-racialized people.

"This report reveals what Black people have known for some time, that systemic racism permeates society at all levels. It also comes at a time when COVID-19 has had a devastating effect on Black people and businesses," said Nadine Spencer, President, Black Business Professionals Association. "We support the interventions in the report, including the need for more data to understand the needs of Black communities, and believe implementing them is crucial, necessary and important."

Identified in the report are examples of existing interventions from different jurisdictions that we can learn from in Canada. These include measures like anti-bias and empathy training, sponsorship or mentorship programs, culturally adapted healthcare, and programs aimed at building trust between police and Black communities.

"A foundational principle within the BlackNorth Initiative is its dedication to a fact-based approach to the dismantling of barriers and injustices suffered by Blacks and BIPOC communities in Canada," said Wes Hall, Chair, Black North Initiative. "Doubtlessly, community leaders and subject matter experts will use findings from within this report as a foundation upon which they can base further work to fully explore and correct the root causes of systemic racism in Canada."

"CivicAction and BCG saw this research as an opportunity to drive action to address systemic anti-Black racism," said Nan DasGupta, Managing Director & Senior Partner at BCG. "But it also reinforces the need for more race-based data to truly understand the primary issues impacting Black and other racialized communities in Canada."

To review The Pervasive Reality of Anti-Black Racism in Canada, visit https://www.bcg.com/en-ca/publications/2020/reality-of-anti-black-racism-in-canada

