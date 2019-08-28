New city bus routes to YQB - Greatly improved access to the airport site for passengers and employees

"The creation of routes 76 and 80 is good news for both passengers and airport workers. Hundreds of thousands of people who travel to and from YQB each year will now have access to an affordable travel option. This greatly increases the accessibility of the airport site. YQB will always do whatever it can to promote bus routes to the airport, working alongside the RTC," says Stéphane Poirier, YQB's president and CEO.

Routes 76 and 80, announced last December, connect YQB to the main bus and rail stations in Sainte-Foy and downtown Québec City. They will operate 7 days a week, from morning to evening, with services every 30 minutes. This will offer the 2,500 workers on the airport site, and the 1.8 million passengers who pass through YQB each year, a new way to get to the airport.

"We are delighted to be able to offer airport workers, visitors and citizens a frequent public transit service to the Québec City Jean Lesage International Airport. These two regular routes, in addition to serving YQB, will improve bus services in the northwestern sector of the city, and reflect the major revision of the bus network that is currently being implemented," says Alain Mercier, executive director of the RTC.

