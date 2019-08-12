NEW: CI First Asset Global Asset Allocation ETF - TSX: CGAA

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA./

TORONTO, Aug. 12, 2019 /CNW/ - CI First Asset Exchange Traded Funds, a division of CI Investments Inc., announces that CI First Asset Global Asset Allocation ETF (the "ETF") has completed its merger with Skylon Growth & Income Trust, and its units will commence trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange today under the ticker symbol CGAA.

The ETF's investment objective is to generate income and long-term capital growth by investing in a combination of equity and fixed-income securities of countries and companies located anywhere in the world.

"The challenge of earning an adequate rate of return has become more complex over time and requires specialized knowledge and diversification," said Rohit Mehta, President of CI First Asset ETFs. "The CI First Asset Global Asset Allocation ETF, actively managed by Signature Global Asset Management, has been designed to provide investors with income and growth through exposure to multiple asset classes while quickly adapting to changing market conditions."

The potential benefits for investors of CI First Asset Global Asset Allocation ETF include:

Enhanced diversification: The ETF's flexible approach allows it to seek attractive opportunities across global asset classes and geographies – wherever and whenever they occur.

Signature monitors global financial conditions to identity inflection points in the early stages of their development, allowing the team to adjust the fund's portfolio as market dynamics and asset class outlooks change. Portfolio management expertise: Signature has the global multi-asset capabilities and experience to navigate client capital through changing market environments.

