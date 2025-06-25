New Chapter for Positive Living Coaching Brings Structured Healing for Women with Childhood Trauma

New trauma-informed offerings combine one-on-one coaching, self-paced courses, and compassionate guidance to help women reclaim their self-worth and emotional resilience

PALMETTO, Fla., June 25, 2025 /CNW/ -- In a move to address one of the most under-supported issues affecting adult women, Positive Living Coaching is officially relaunching with a trauma-informed focus. Created by Holli Howard, a trauma-informed life coach with over 7 years of experience, the new direction includes the debut of the Path to Empowerment Coaching Program, a structured, compassionate, and practical approach to helping women heal from the long-term effects of childhood trauma.

Nearly two-thirds (63.9%) of U.S. adults have experienced at least one Adverse Childhood Experience (ACE) with almost 20% of women reporting four or more. Women disproportionately suffer the effects of emotional and sexual trauma in childhood which can lead to lifelong struggles with depression, anxiety, self-worth, and chronic health conditions. These women often fall through the cracks of traditional mental health systems. Positive Living Coaching fills this gap by offering emotionally safe and professionally guided coaching experiences that are trauma-aware and transformation-driven.

"I'm so honored to share this next chapter of Positive Living Coaching. I created the Path to Empowerment Program because I know how life-changing it can be to feel seen, heard, and supported while healing from childhood trauma," says Howard. "This work is about helping women remember their worth and reclaim the parts of themselves that were never broken to begin with."

At a time when mental and emotional well-being are finally being prioritized, this approach offers something essential: accessible, practical tools that help women reclaim their voice, reconnect with their strength, and consciously reshape their life story.

Unlike surface-level self-help content, the Path to Empowerment offers a curated and step-by-step model for emotional recovery built from years of coaching insight and client success. The program includes 1:1 coaching, self-paced modules, community access, and proven trauma-informed methodologies to help women rebuild their self-worth, inner safety, and joy.

About Positive Living Coaching

Founded in 2018 by Holli Howard, Positive Living Coaching is a trauma-informed coaching practice committed to helping women recover from the lasting impacts of childhood trauma. Through coaching, courses, and healing resources, the practice empowers women to reclaim emotional resilience, self-worth, and agency, moving from survival to authentic thriving.

