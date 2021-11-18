New CEO for Babcock Canada

He has extensive experience in the Canadian defence sector, most recently as Managing Director for Thales Canada, Defence and Security. Jerry is a retired Royal Canadian Navy Combat Systems Engineer with 28 years of experience, specializing in complex project management, in-service support, and international cooperation programs. He is a graduate of the Collège militaire royal de Saint-Jean in 1985 and the Canadian Forces College in 1997.

Babcock CEO David Lockwood said:

"I'm delighted to welcome Jerry to Babcock. His experience and expertise will be invaluable as we focus on further developing our business in Canada where we see significant opportunities for growth."

"I would also like to thank Mike for his many years of outstanding service, and wish him a very happy retirement."

About Babcock Canada Inc.

In the Marine sector, in Canada and around the world, our teams safely and efficiently support complex and critical assets on a large scale. We ensure our customers benefit from increased asset availability, improved efficiency and significantly reduced operating costs.

Our Canadian team is proud to be trusted to deliver key naval in-service support for the Royal Canadian Navy. Since 2008, we have been providing platform design, integration, configuration, management services, and maintenance and waterfront support, ensuring complete lifecycle engineering support for Canada's fleet of Victoria Class submarines.

In the Aviation sector, Babcock ensures that the aircrew trainees of our partner nations receive the world's best flying training. We have over 1,300 pilots within Babcock, and work with air forces, navies and armies to deliver world class technical instruction across multiple locations and aircraft types. Our expertise in each and all the associated support elements ensures the training programme is working as one.

We also deliver vital aerial emergency services around the world. Whether it's fighting forest fires in Portugal, Italy or Canada, or operating emergency fleets of medical helicopters for the Italian or Norwegian governments, Babcock is an essential partner in complex and critical operations around the world.

In Canada, we are proud to have been selected by the Government of Manitoba to deliver their vital wildfire suppression services, as well as key components of their critical air ambulance services. Together, we are working to protect communities, resources, and helping Manitobans.

