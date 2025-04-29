NEW CANADIAN PODCAST BREAKS SILENCE ON MENTAL HEALTH AND FAMILY

Mental Health Week Kicks Off with Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, Special Guest

TORONTO, April 29, 2025 /CNW/ - A groundbreaking podcast is pulling back the curtain on the personal impact of mental illness within families. The Shadows We Cast premiered on April 8 with a deeply human story from its hosts, debuting at #36 in Canada's mental health podcast category. The podcast aims to build on this momentum during Canadian Mental Health Week (May 6–12), featuring a powerful interview with Sophie Grégoire Trudeau on May 6.

The Shadows We Cast explores the raw, often unspoken experiences of those impacted by a loved one's mental illness—beginning with host Jenn St. John's story of growing up with a parent living with undiagnosed and untreated mental illness. Part memoir, part mission, and part movement, the series offers an intimate lens into the emotional ripple effects of mental illness—how it shapes identity, relationships, and resilience—while creating space for honest storytelling, connection, and healing.

"This podcast is the one I needed growing up," says founder and host, Jenn St.John, a Canadian entrepreneur, writer and artist. "There are so many people quietly carrying the weight of a parent or loved one's mental health, and no one talks about it — especially from the child's perspective."

The May 6 episode featuring Sophie Grégoire Trudeau will explore mental wellness, emotional resilience and the power of shared truth. Throughout the week, experts from the Canadian Mental Health Association will be highlighted. The season will feature interviews with public figures and advocates, including bestselling author Dr. Jody Carrington, along with deeply personal reflections from others' lived experience.

With more than 38% of Canadians impacted by mental health challenges in their immediate family, The Shadows We Cast brings an urgent voice to a deeply underrepresented topic. Their mission is to talk openly and honestly about mental health and continue to remove the stigma that still exists.

"The feedback has been overwhelming. I've heard from listeners who say 'This is my story, too.' That's exactly why I created it." says St. John. "We hope to help people break cycles, name the hard stuff, and find calm in the chaos."

The Shadows We Cast is available now on Amazon, Spotify and Apple podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/the-shadows-we-cast/id1806830572

SOURCE CATALYST Communications Choreography

MEDIA CONTACT: Amanda Sutton, 705 791 7209, [email protected]