New Canadian Indigenous-Focused Comedy Series The Canoe Project To Launch September 30 on Fibe TV1

TORONTO, Aug. 30, 2022 /CNW/ - Canoe Productions Inc. and The Hunting Party are proud to announce The Canoe Project , a new short-form comedy series that is set to make its national debut in Canada on Fibe TV1 on September 30, 2022. The series was created by comedian Mark Harnett alongside producer Gaelen Patrick Condon (Incredible Violence, Infanticide!), and stars both Harnett and Jimmy MacKinley (Trailer Park Boys, CBC Radio Laugh Out Loud).

The new six-part series follows Richard (played by MacKinley), a slimy Newfoundland government official as he blackmails Canoe (played by Harnett), an Inuit man from Labrador. Canoe is coerced to move to the big city so that Richard can document his indoctrination to the "modern world" and score himself a big promotion in the process. Watch a clip of the first episode here .

"The Canoe Project is an idea I had five years ago based on my experience growing up in a community of less than four hundred people and moving to St. John's," said series creator Mark Harnett. "It's about the stereotypes I encountered during that process, but isn't intended to belittle or degrade anyone. It's intended to entertain and show that we can all have a laugh no matter what our heritage."

The September 30 series release takes place on Canada's National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. The day honours the lost children and survivors of residential schools and their families and communities, and is an important component in the ongoing reconciliation process. Through a comedic lense, The Canoe Project aims to shine a light on the Indigenous experience in Canada, and to create space for further discussion surrounding reconciliation. Additional information about the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation can be found here .

"With The Canoe Project, Mark Harnett has truly created an original and unique comedy series set in Newfoundland that reflects his immense talent," said Paul Gardner, Senior Producer at Fibe TV1. "We're happy to support Mark and his team to bring this Mockumentary to life!"

