New Canadian Clinical Practice Guidelines to Address Behavioural and Psychological Symptoms of Dementia

A group of multidisciplinary leading subject matter experts on dementia across Canada and individuals with lived experience have collaborated with the Canadian Coalition for Seniors Mental Health (CCSMH) to develop the clinical practice guidelines for assessing and managing behavioural and psychological symptoms of dementia.

TORONTO, March 28, 2024 /CNW/ - Canadian health care providers now have access to clinical tools and resources they need to better support older adults experiencing behavioral and psychological symptoms of dementia (BPSD), their families and care partners. Produced by the CCSMH and led by Geriatric Psychiatrist Dr. Dallas Seitz (Professor at the University of Calgary and CCSMH Co-chair) and Geriatrician Dr. Jennifer Watt (Assistant Professor at the University of Toronto), the Canadian Clinical Practice Guidelines for Assessing and Managing Behavioural and Psychological Symptoms of Dementia provide evidence-based recommendations and direction for the assessment and management of all BPSD. Older adults and care partners will also benefit from a variety of resources, including this pamphlet developed to help inform and understand behaviours in dementia.

Behavioural and psychological symptoms of dementia (BPSD) are non-cognitive symptoms of dementia such as changes to behaviour and mood that frequently occur in all types of dementias. In Canada alone, close to 1 million people will be living with dementia by 2030, with that number expected to increase to 1.7 million people by 2050. For many people living with dementia, changes in mood and behaviour are common. These can affect the quality of life for people living with dementia, their friends, families and health care providers supporting them.

"These evidence-based clinical practice guidelines provide clinicians and other health care providers with key recommendations in assessing and managing BPSD and are intended to inform shared decision-making among people living with dementia, care partners of people living with dementia and health care providers." shares Dr. Seitz. "As there is no single cause for BPSD in any individual, a holistic biopsychosocial approach that seeks to understand BPSD is necessary." adds Dr. Jennifer Watt.

The guidelines provide good practice statements outlining general principles for assessing and managing BPSD and make specific recommendations for five major BPSD:

agitation; psychosis (including delusions and hallucinations); depressive symptoms and depression; anxiety; sexual expressions of potential risk.

The guidelines also provide recommendations on medication deprescribing used in the management of BPSD.

Furthermore, the CCSMH also developed the Behaviours in Dementia Toolkit website that brings together evidence-informed resources relating to BPSD to help people living with dementia, caregivers, and health care providers to identify resources that may assist in the practical implementation of the BPSD guideline recommendations.

"Part of our work at CCSMH is developing best practice information that is readily accessible and easy to understand for older adults, care partners and the general public. We develop tools and resources to help them (or a loved one) connect with their health care providers and make informed decisions," explains Claire Checkland, Executive Director at CCSMH. "Helping these individuals requires that health care providers, those living with dementia and their care partners, are equipped with knowledge and tools to understand what is causing these changes and how best to help in a person-centered way" continues Brenda Martinussen, Director, Projects and Public Policy.

Quick Facts

Dementia, also referred to as major neurocognitive disorder, is an umbrella term for several conditions that can affect memory, thinking, behaviour, and the ability to perform activities of daily living (American Psychiatric Association, 2022; Grand, 2011; WHO, 2023).

More than 55 million people in the world live with dementia and approximately 10 million people are newly diagnosed each year (WHO, 2023).

Common symptoms of BSPD include agitation, psychosis, depression, anxiety, apathy and changes to sleep and appetite (Cerejeira, 2012; Lyketsos et al., 2002).

The prevalence of at least one BPSD has been estimated at up to 75% in community-dwelling people living with dementia in cross-sectional studies (Lyketsos et al., 2002) and over 80% among people living with dementia who reside in long-term care (LTC) (Selbaek et al., 2013).

In January, 2023, a Working Group was formed to develop and synthesize the guidelines. This group consists of interdisciplinary leading subject matter experts across Canada in the field of dementia. Members met monthly to advance this work by offering their clinical expertise, evaluating research evidence, voting on recommendations, and drafting the guidelines. The guideline development also included input from individuals from across the country with lived experience with dementia or informal caregiving experience to older adults with dementia.

About the Canadian Coalition for Seniors Mental Health (CCSMH)

The Coalition's mission is to promote the mental health of older adults by connecting people, ideas and resources. The CCSMH is dedicated to advancing the mental well-being of older adults across all settings. As the sole national organization focusing on mental health for older adults, the Coalition is committed to nurturing and growing a coalition of organizations and individuals that, together, will shine a light on the issues surrounding mental health and well-being of older adults. The CCSMH began as a project of the Canadian Academy of Geriatric Psychiatry (CAGP) and continues to operate with the CAGP Board of Directors oversight.

