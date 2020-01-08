New Campaign Puts a Spotlight on Winter in Toronto

Bold new campaign introduces four "Spotlight Weekends" for the destination this winter

TORONTO, Jan. 8, 2020 /CNW/ - Tourism Toronto today, launched a new campaign for the destination that puts a spotlight on winter and encourages visitors to get out and do more all winter long across the city. The new winter campaign positions the city with a bold message – the truly curious-minded explorers are never stopped by the change in season.

Starting this January, Toronto's winter experience takes centre stage with the introduction of Toronto Spotlight, highlighting the city's celebrated and vibrant arts and culture scene, our vast selection of culinary experiences, and top attractions and tours. The campaign includes 2-for-1 admission and special offers over four different "Spotlight Weekends" – providing visitors, and locals the opportunity to explore, discover and enjoy the city all winter long.

Launching in collaboration with the City of Toronto, Spotlight Weekends allow visitors and locals to take advantage of special offers at some of Toronto's top attractions, museums, theatres, tours, and live performances including the CN Tower, Canadian Stage, Casa Loma, Crow's Theatre, Culinary Adventure Co, Go Tours, Ontario Science Centre, Ripley's Aquarium of Canada, Toronto Zoo and more.

"This is an open invitation to visitors to explore, discover and enjoy Toronto at an incredible time of year when the city celebrates brighter lights and longer nights," said Scott Beck, President & CEO of Tourism Toronto. "We're turning up the volume on winter and showcasing that Toronto is a great place to visit all year round – especially with some of Toronto's most iconic experiences happening this time of year.

Over the last few years, Toronto has seen an increase in winter activities and events with locals and visitors embracing new ways to enjoy the season. Events like the Toronto Light Festival in the Distillery District, Winter Light Exhibition 2020 at Ontario Place, Bloor-Yorkville Icefest, and many new outdoor skating rinks, further encouraging visitors to get out and do more this time of year.

Visitors in Toronto over Spotlight Weekend #1 and #2 can also take part in Winterlicious, Toronto's popular culinary event. Winterlicious returns January 31 to February 13, 2020, featuring both a Culinary Event Series and Prix Fixe Promotion at more than 200 restaurants and 14 culinary events.

"This new campaign from Tourism Toronto will help us continue to establish our city as a winter destination. As a Mayor, I am committed to continuing to strengthen and grow Toronto's economy, and finding new ways to attract more visitors to our great city. I encourage residents and visitors to get out and enjoy these four Spotlight Weekends and participate in the various activities across Toronto," said Mayor John Tory. "I want to thank Tourism Toronto for launching this campaign and working with us to grow our winter economy."

Toronto Spotlight Weekends take place from the end of January to early March, running over four weekends: January 31-February 2; February 7-9; February 21-23 and February 28-March 1. Spotlight offers are listed on SeeTorontoNow.com/Spotlight.

"Toronto's visitor economy is a vital economic engine for the city, which sees over 27.5 million visitors annually, generating $10.3 billion in economic impact," said Beck. "The winter season is an incredible growth opportunity for the destination right now. By tapping into the remarkable experiences Toronto has to offer during this time of the year, Toronto's visitor economy can reach its full potential all year round."

TORONTO SPOTLIGHT PARTICIPATING ATTRACTIONS

• Aga Khan Museum • Haunted Walk of Toronto • Canadian Opera Company • Lob • Canadian Stage • Mackenzie House Museum • Casa Loma • Medieval Times Dinner & Tournament • Chopsticks and Forks • Montgomery's Inn • City Sightseeing Toronto • Museum of Contemporary Art • CN Tower • Ontario Science Centre • Colborne Lodge • Ripley's Aquarium of Canada • Crow's Theatre • Scarborough Museum • Culinary Adventure Co. • Soulpepper Theatre Company • Eating Through TO • Spadina Museum: Historic House & Gardens • Elgin & Winter Garden Theatre Centre • Steam Whistle Brewing • Escape Manor • Tasty Tours • Famous PEOPLE Players • The Market Gallery • FlyGTA Airlines • The Second City • Fort York National Historic Site • Todmorden Mills Heritage Museum and Arts Centre • Gibson House Museum • Toronto Bicycle Tours • Go Tours Canada • Toronto Symphony Orchestra • Harbourfront Centre • Toronto Zoo

