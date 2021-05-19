New Campaign Aims to Break Down Barriers for Internationally Trained Medical Doctors (ITMDs) in Canada

Internationally trained medical doctors deserve a fair shot at the right to practice medicine. Tweet this

As Canadians, we have a solution. In Canada, there are thousands of internationally trained medical professionals who meet the Canadian standards, but are blocked from becoming practicing physicians. These doctors are Canadians and permanent residents with recognized training and experience. After passing the Canadian qualifying exams and certifying their degree, they are asked to take on extra exams, processes and certifications that Canadian graduates are not. And they are blocked from applying to 90% of the residency positions available in this country.

The extraordinary barriers placed in front of internationally trained doctors often result in them abandoning their quest to practice medicine. Sometimes they become so frustrated after years of applying that they leave the country. "This is a tremendous loss for Canada, especially during a pandemic," says Roberto Alvarez, #EqualChance Lead.

"I am an Iranian immigrant, and an internationally trained medical doctor. I have 9 years of experience, my degree is recognized, and I love being a doctor, but I am still prevented from obtaining a residency position in Canada," says Sahar (who wishes not to use her real name in fear of professional repercussions). "Only two residency positions are offered in my obstetrics specialty for internationally trained doctors. I didn't get either of them, so I had to get a job outside the medical field."

"Canada needs professional people of talent to help our country reach its full potential. Immigrants and new Canadians who are professionally qualified will enrich us with their talent." - The Rt. Hon. Adrienne Clarkson and John Ralston Saul, co-chairs of the Institute for Canadian Citizenship.

They are doctors, but not in Canada. 80% of Canadians feel comfortable receiving care from doctors trained internationally (ICC-Leger #EqualChance Survey). During the pandemic, many of these doctors worked tirelessly to help Canadians stay healthy, even on a volunteer basis. Canadians were grateful. No one objected. Meanwhile, they put their own lives at risk. Why then is their path to full-time practice so impossible?

Internationally trained medical doctors are ready, they are trained, they are here, and they meet the Canadian standards. Now they need an #EqualChance to join our healthcare system.

"While medical staff are straining under the pressure of Covid-19, there are many internationally trained doctors who are forced to sit on the sidelines," says Andrea Harris, Director of Community Investment at Vancity. "These internationally trained doctors want and deserve equal opportunity to practise medicine, and Vancity is proud to support the #EqualChance campaign to raise awareness of this important issue."

Help us give internationally trained doctors an #EqualChance. Take action and request equity-based changes by joining #EqualChance at inclusion.ca/equalchance.

#EqualChance is made possible by its Leading Partners, Vancity, spark* advocacy, Leger

About the ICC:

The Institute for Canadian Citizenship (ICC) was founded in 2005 by the Rt. Hon. Adrienne Clarkson and John Ralston Saul. The ICC champions inclusion through active citizenship and advocacy through inspiring citizenship ceremonies, building belonging with our Canoo arts and culture program, and special 6 Degrees programming. To date, the Institute for Canadian Citizenship has supported over 400,000 new Canadians. We are building a national and international coalition to create a world where people, policy, and places are inclusive by default. Learn more at inclusion.ca.

