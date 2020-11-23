New business workshop aims to reduce income inequality

TORONTO, Nov. 23, 2020 /CNW/ - ACCESS Community Capital Fund is launching a free online course tomorrow to help kick start small businesses. The program, called the Small Business Accelerator, will provide aspiring entrepreneurs with training, coaching and pitching practice to help them build sustainable self-employment.

While registration is open to anyone, the purpose of the accelerator is to help close the income gap experienced by marginalized communities, such as racialized individuals and new Canadians, which has been exasperated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"While many people have business ideas, we recognized getting access to funding and mentoring isn't an equal experience for all," explains executive director Ryan Hollinrake. "With this new program, participants will have the opportunity to learn from experts and have access to funding, which is out of reach for many people in the GTA."

ACCESS Community Capital Fund, a registered charity that has been providing small business loans for 20 years, recently added an education element in a pilot program for newcomer women in 2019. "We realized the program was so essential to helping women gain confidence in their business ideas, we decided it was time to open it up to anyone with a goal to be self-employed," added Mr. Hollinrake.

After completing the program, students will have a business plan, established mentoring relationships, and the opportunity receive affordable financing through ACCESS's small business loan program.

Kimesha Walters, a graduate of the pilot Women's Business Accelerator program, says the opportunity had a positive impact on starting her public relations business. "We learned so much from the very first session, right through to the pitching competition on the final day," says Ms. Walters. "We learned that it's possible to achieve anything we dare to dream about, and we learned that we don't have to do it alone."

ACCESS Community Capital Fund ensures everyone has the opportunity to reach their potential through sustainable employment and self-employment. By providing access to affordable loans, they help people achieve their dream of owning a business or finding success in a rewarding career. ACCESS welcomes donations to help support these essentials programs. More information is available at www.accessccf.com.

