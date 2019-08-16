New Brunswick residents and visitors to benefit from improved roads and recreational trails

RIVERVIEW, NB, Aug. 16, 2019 /CNW/ - Strategic investments in public infrastructure, including funding for improved roads and highways, and recreational trails, play a key role in ensuring Canadians and their families have access to modern, reliable infrastructure that meets their needs, while creating good jobs that help grow the middle class.

Alaina Lockhart, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Tourism, Official Languages and La Francophonie, and Member of Parliament for Fundy Royal, on behalf of the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; the Honourable Mike Holland, Minister of Energy and Resource Development, on behalf of the Honourable Andrea Anderson-Mason, Minister of Justice who is also minister responsible for the Regional Development Corporation; and Her Worship Ann Seamans, Mayor of Riverview, today announced more than $1.7 million in joint funding for road and recreation infrastructure improvements in the Town of Riverview.

The two projects include upgrading approximately 3.5 km of road surface on Pine Glen Road, from Riverview town limits to the Niagara Road, and improving Mill Creek Nature Park by developing trails, creating a natural woodland playground, and installing a bridge on the south side of the park.

Once complete, these projects will provide Riverview residents and visitors with safer more enjoyable roads, and more sustainable outdoor recreation options to enjoy year-round.

The governments of Canada and New Brunswick are each investing over $836,000 towards these projects through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan. The Town of Riverview is providing the reminder of project funding.

Quotes

"Today's investments are another great example of all levels of government working together to grow vibrant communities where people want to live, work and visit. Whether it is making the daily commute on the Pine Glen Road more pleasant and safe or developing recreational spaces like the Mill Creek Nature Park, each is an important piece of the plan and will be appreciated well into the future."

"Ensuring that communities across Canada have modern infrastructure is essential to building a healthy, sustainable future. These investments are critical to building strong communities in New Brunswick that can reach their full potential."

"By investing in the Mill Creek Nature Park project, we are helping communities like the Town of Riverview stay active and have fun. The Pine Glen Road project has been a long time in the making and now residents there will have greater accessibility to the Town. The provincial government is proud to have partnered with the federal government and the Town of Riverview to bring these projects to life."

"Mill Creek Nature Park is a unique asset for Riverview and the broader outdoor adventure community. This funding will allow the Town of Riverview, in partnership with the Friends of Mill Creek and other community groups, to continue developing options for sustainable active transportation within the park. The planned expansion will see the primary trail network grow to accommodate a variety of multi seasonal uses such as winter fat biking and summer mountain biking."

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. More than $10.1 billion of this funding is supporting trade and transportation projects, including $5 billion available for investment through the Canada Infrastructure Bank.

of this funding is supporting trade and transportation projects, including available for investment through the Canada Infrastructure Bank. $25.3 billion of this funding is supporting social infrastructure in Canadian communities.

of this funding is supporting social infrastructure in Canadian communities. On June 27, 2019 , the Government of Canada launched two new strategies: Canada's Connectivity Strategy, which commits to connect all Canadians to high-speed internet, and Canada's first Rural Economic Development Strategy, which will spur economic growth and create good, middle class jobs for rural Canadians across the country.

, the Government of launched two new strategies: Connectivity Strategy, which commits to connect all Canadians to high-speed internet, and first Rural Economic Development Strategy, which will spur economic growth and create good, middle class jobs for rural Canadians across the country. The Rural Economic Development Strategy leverages ongoing federal investments and provides a vision for the future, identifying practical steps to take in the short term, and serving as a foundation to guide further work.

These investments complement the Atlantic Growth Strategy, a federal-provincial action plan aimed at stimulating economic growth in the region through five priority areas:

Skilled workforce/Immigration;



Innovation;



Clean growth and climate change;



Trade and investment;



Infrastructure.

New Brunswick residents and visitors to benefit from improved roads and recreational trails

Joint federal-provincial-municipal funding through Rural and Northern Infrastructure Communities Stream (RNIS) of the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, and the Small Communities Fund (SCF) will support two infrastructure projects in Riverview, New Brunswick.

The governments of Canada and New Brunswick are each investing more than $836,000 towards these projects. The Town of Riverview providing the reminder of project funding.

Project Information:

Project Name Funding

Stream Federal

Funding Provincial

Funding Municipal

Funding Paving - Pine Glen Road, Riverview

Town Limit to Niagara Road RNIS $776,500 $776,500 - Mill Creek Trail Improvements SCF $59,772 $59,772 $59,772

