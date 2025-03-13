New Breakthrough 'Faith Over Fear' Program Transforms Anxiety into Confidence for Professionals in Just 10 Weeks

90% of Participants Report Overcoming Fear, Reducing Panic Attacks, and Improving Sleep Within Two Months

Leadership coach Eric Gilbert, who specializes in helping professionals battling anxiety, recently announced that his company, Rising Calm Center, is launching a new and highly effective program, Faith Over Fear.

This initiative comes in response to a recent study by LifeWay Research, which found that 45% of pastors and professionals sought advice from their family doctor regarding stress and anxiety issues.

The Faith Over Fear program offers busy professionals priority scheduling and one-on-one coaching to fast-track lasting solutions. Participants receive a personalized action plan with audio clips, checklists, and proven anxiety-relief methods. The program specializes in resetting your autonomic nervous system using polyvagal theory and somatic techniques. Rising Calm also provides an exclusive support group for leaders to foster authentic connections.

Early testimonials highlight immediate relief and lasting transformation, with 90% of graduates reporting:

No longer feeling intimidated by anxiety or fear

Confidence in preventing future panic attacks

Improved sleep quality and increased energy

A renewed sense of joy and personal freedom

Greater effectiveness and influence as a leader

Developed over a decade, Faith Over Fear blends cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), acceptance and commitment therapy (ACT), and transformation prayer ministry (TPM). With expertise in marriage and family therapy and anxiety coaching, Gilbert has created a program that delivers breakthroughs within two months—backed by a 100% risk-free guarantee.

"Many professionals struggle with anxiety in silence, fearing judgment. Faith Over Fear is designed to provide deep, lasting transformation," said Eric Gilbert, Founder of Rising Calm Center. "Having battled anxiety, myself—from childhood selective mutism to social anxiety in the workplace—I understand how life-changing it is to overcome fear and step into your full potential."

About Rising Calm Center

Rising Calm Center helps professionals overcome anxiety, gain confidence, and achieve personal and professional breakthroughs. Founded by leadership coach Eric Gilbert, the center offers innovative coaching programs, workshops, and support groups for lasting transformation. Through proven methodologies and personalized guidance, Rising Calm Center empowers individuals to live with purpose, clarity, and peace.

For more information on Faith Over Fear or to enroll, visit [havefaith.co].

