New Boardgame Restaurant Opens on 124th Street Officially Marking the Return of Boardgaming to the Area

Diced owner and boardgame connoisseur, Brian Flowers' newest venture combines boardgames with a full menu of food and drinks.

EDMONTON, AB, May 3, 2024 /CNW/ - Owner Brian Flowers (Table Top Café) and partners Jonathan Comeau and Adam Stoyko (Wafflebird, Dining Car Café) team up to create a new board gaming space in one of Edmonton's most vibrant cultural districts. The grand opening event holds special significance as it marks the return of boardgame establishments to 124 Street following the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Some Edmontonians might remember Table Top Café on 124th Street which unfortunately had to be shut down during the pandemic," says Flowers. "It was a disheartening but necessary decision at the time and I have been thinking about ways to bring board gaming back to this community ever since."

Diced invites guests to rediscover the magic of socializing over bites, brews, and boardgames with a diverse collection of boardgames ranging from timeless classics to modern favorites, as well as a robust menu including mac and cheese, Moroccan stew, and burritos as well as local beers on tap and craft cocktails. Diced is thrilled to become a part of the 124th Street business community and is committed to creating a safe, inclusive, and welcoming space for all.

Join Diced in celebrating the official grand opening on Saturday, May 4th starting at 11am.

Prize Draw: Enter to win a Diced gift basket including a $100 gift card, a copy of the hit game "Wyrmspan" and other prizes

Roll a Die, Get a Gift: Every customer will have the chance to roll a die and receive a voucher for a future visit at Diced

Brian Flowers is available for media appearances and can be reached at [email protected] or by phone at 780-905-3577.

