New Board of Directors, and President and CEO Appointed for Global First Power Ltd.

GFP's new Board Chair is Ken Petrunik, a 45-year veteran of the nuclear industry with broad experience in Canada as well as in leading impressive international new-build nuclear construction projects. Also appointed to the Board are the following Directors:



Shelley Babin , Senior Vice President, Law & General Counsel, Chief Ethics Officer, OPG

, Senior Vice President, Law & General Counsel, Chief Ethics Officer, OPG Mark Mitchell , President, USNC-Power

, President, USNC-Power David Tyndall , Director, New Build Engineering, OPG

, Director, New Build Engineering, OPG Pieter Venter , Vice President for MMR Products, Ultra Safe Nuclear

The Board members bring a wealth of global industry experience and strategic business knowledge, including expertise in nuclear construction and operations, large project execution, and legal and financial business acumen. The Board will provide governance and oversight to ensure fiscal responsibility and steer the organization towards accomplishing GFP's mission: to provide inherently safe, low-carbon and cost-effective energy options for Canada.

"I am pleased to be the first Board Chair of GFP," said Petrunik. "GFP represents the strong partnership between two companies, OPG and Ultra Safe Nuclear, combining their respective experience and capabilities to make the Micro Modular Reactor technology a leader in safe nuclear energy. This will position Canada as a leader in producing off-grid energy for localized communities and industries in Canada and internationally."

GFP's Board of Directors is pleased to appoint Robby Sohi as President and CEO, effective immediately. Robby is OPG's Chief Supply Officer and brings decades of experience from his work in the energy industry, having led corporate Supply Chain and procurement, engineering, and technical support services for the generation, transmission and distribution system sectors of the company.

"I feel blessed to be given the opportunity to be part of a team that will transform the energy industry as we know it and improve the quality of life for Canadians by providing a low-carbon and reliable energy option," said Sohi. "The GFP team has already accomplished a number of 'firsts' in the advancement of small modular reactors in Canada and I look forward to supporting the team's continued efforts to bring low-carbon energy to Canada."

GFP's new Board of Directors, and President and CEO complement and strengthen the existing team and look forward to supporting the exciting work already underway on GFP's MMR Project at Chalk River, Canada's first proposed SMR project.

GFP is proposing to construct and operate a 15 megawatt (MW) thermal (approximately 5 MW electrical) USNC-designed MMR at the Chalk River Laboratories site, northwest of Ottawa, Ontario. GFP has commenced the regulatory licensing process with the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission and an environmental assessment is underway. More information can be found on the GFP website.

About Global First Power

GFP is an energy company whose vision is to contribute to a world where small modular reactors (SMRs) are an inherently safe, clean and cost-effective generation option to provide the energy people need, regardless of their location. Our focus is to take a lead in the global transition to sustainable, inclusive, accessible energy, by being among the first developers to successfully generate power using innovative micro modular reactor technology. Twitter: @global1stpower

For further information: Global First Power, 1-800-892-9504, [email protected]

