New Bentway Pedestrian Bridge will provide safer connections to trails and transit for residents of Toronto

TORONTO, Aug. 9, 2019 /CNW/ - Investing in public infrastructure supports efficient transportation networks that help Canadians and their families get to work, school and essential services on time and back home safely at the end of a long day.

Today, Adam Vaughan, Member of Parliament for Spadina–Fort York, on behalf of the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, and John Tory, Mayor of Toronto, announced funding for the planning and design phase of the Bentway Pedestrian Bridge.

Project work involves the planning and design, engineering review, and geotechnical investigations on soil and rocks for the construction of the Bentway Pedestrian Bridge, which will enable The Bentway trail to continue across Fort York Boulevard underneath the Gardiner Expressway. Once complete, the new bridge will extend the Bentway trail to Bathurst Street, establishing better and safer connections to the surrounding communities and transit, improving travel times for Toronto residents.

The Government of Canada and the City of Toronto are each investing up to $850,000 in this project through the Public Transit Infrastructure Fund.

Quotes

"Ensuring that cities like Toronto have public transit infrastructure like the Bentway Pedestrian Bridge helps to create more connected and environmentally friendly communities. This bridge will improve pedestrian safety and serve as a vital connection to public transit for residents who work and live in the area."

Adam Vaughan, Member of Parliament for Toronto, on behalf of the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"The Bentway is already a unique and innovative public space serving tens of thousands of Toronto residents. The Bentway Pedestrian Bridge is an exciting city-building project that will expand the reach of the trail to more communities and further transform the urban landscape under the Gardiner Expressway."

John Tory, Mayor of Toronto

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. $28 .7 billion of this funding is supporting public transit projects, including $5 billion available for investment through the Canada Infrastructure Bank.

