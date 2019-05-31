New Balance to Dub Torontonians with a Custom Crown to Honour Kawhi Leonard

In addition to the crown giveaways, next week, New Balance will be re-releasing Fun Guy apparel including tee shirts and hoodies emblazoned with Kawhi's now signature tagline. The apparel will be available on newbalance.ca and limited quantities at New Balance Toronto Exchange Tower, Sport Chek Maple Leaf Square, Capsule, Livestock Toronto and Lost & Found. New Balance will announce the apparel drop details on @NewBalanceCanada ahead of the launch.

New Balance Basketball is a co-authored story with athletes like Kawhi Leonard and Darius Bazley – supporting athletes who are setting trends, not following them. "Kawhi is unique and different than any other athlete in the league. Not only do we want to celebrate Kawhi's independence and on-court performance, we want to celebrate the great city of Toronto, as well as all of Canada," said Patrick Cassidy, New Balance Global Director, Consumer Marketing. For exclusive information on New Balance Basketball, follow @nbhoops and @newbalancecanada.

