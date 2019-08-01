New Balance Canada Announces Second Year in Jumpstart Partnership with Sport Chek to Help Kids Reach Their Full Potential

New Balance Canada will donate $2.00 to Jumpstart for every pair of kids' shoes sold in August-September

TORONTO, Aug. 1, 2019 /CNW/ - New Balance Canada is excited to announce their Back-to-School campaign with Sport Chek, with proceeds going towards Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities. This will be second year New Balance has supported this initiative. Last year, the athletic brand donated over $36,000 CAD to Jumpstart, a national charity dedicated to helping kids overcome financial and accessibility barriers to sport and recreation in an effort to provide inclusive play for kids of all abilities.

From August 1 to September 30, with the purchase of any pair of New Balance kids' shoes at any Sport Chek or Sports Experts store, New Balance Canada will donate $2.00 towards Jumpstart, the sporting goods retailer's corporate charity that helps kids of all abilities participate in sport, recreation, and play.

"We're very proud and excited to continue our partnership with Sport Chek in support of their wonderful charity, Jumpstart." states Jon Purdy, Sr. Marketing Manager of New Balance Canada. "New Balance is wholly committed to supporting children of all ages and financial backgrounds; enabling them access to the sports and athletic activities that will contribute to their health and success as they get older. Last year was a huge success and we're excited to again participate in the program and support such a worthy cause."

"This time of year, many families are preparing for back to school and back to sport, and at Jumpstart, we believe that should be true for all kids," said Scott Fraser, President, Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities. "On behalf of Jumpstart, I want to thank Sport Chek and New Balance for partnering on this great fundraising initiative that will help even more Canadian kids get off the sidelines and into the game."

This campaign will launch in time for the busy back-to-school shopping period, supported online with a full paid digital and social campaign and in-store POP program on all New Balance Kids shoes including displays and digital signage. The campaign will wrap on September 30 upon which New Balance Canada executives will present a cheque with the final amount to Jumpstart.

About New Balance

New Balance, headquartered in Boston, MA has the following mission: Demonstrating responsible leadership, we build global brands that athletes are proud to wear, associates are proud to create and communities are proud to host. Manufactured in the U.S. for over 75 years and representing a limited portion of our U.S. sales, New Balance Made U.S. is a premium collection that contains a domestic value of 70% or greater. New Balance owns five factories in New England and one in Flimby, U.K. New Balance employs more than 6,000 associates around the globe, and in 2018 reported worldwide sales of $4.1 billion. To learn more about New Balance, please visit www.newbalance.com and for the latest press information please visit http://newbalance.newsmarket.com.

About Sport Chek

Sport Chek Canada's largest national retailer of sporting goods, offering a comprehensive assortment of brand-name and private-brand products and operating more than 400 stores from coast to coast, under the following corporate and franchise banners: Sport Chek, Sports Experts, Atmosphere, National Sports, Intersport, Nevada Bob's Golf and Hockey Experts. Sport Chek also has websites for several of its corporate and franchise banners which can be accessed through corp.canadiantire.ca. For more information on Sport Chek, please visit www.SportChek.ca.

About Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities

Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities is a national charity dedicated to helping kids overcome financial and accessibility barriers to sport and recreation in an effort to provide inclusive play for kids of all abilities. With an extensive, national network of more than 1,000 grantees and 289 local chapters, Jumpstart helps eligible families cover the costs of registration, transportation, and equipment, and provides funding to selected organizations for recreational infrastructure and programming. Supported by the Government of Canada through Sport Canada and the Canadian Tire Family of Companies, Jumpstart has provided more than two million opportunities for Canadian kids to get in the game since 2005. For more information, visit jumpstart.canadiantire.ca.

SOURCE New Balance

For further information: APEX Public Relations, Lindsey Soper, 416.934.2109