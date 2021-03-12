New Appointments for AirSprint's Leadership Team

TORONTO, March 12, 2021 /CNW/ -- AirSprint Inc., the Canadian leader in Fractional Jet Ownership, is pleased to announce the following changes to its leadership, which took effect at the beginning of this year.

James A. Elian has been named as President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO). After 20 years with the company, James' contributions have been fundamental to the overall success of AirSprint - which today operates Canada's largest and North America's newest fleet of fractional aircraft. As President (since 2015), James has led AirSprint's daily operations and rapid growth - and continues to implement its strategic direction.

Jared Williams will take on the role of Chief Operating Officer (COO) and will also continue as Vice President, Operations. Jared's over 20 years of aviation experience is crucial to AirSprint's daily operations - as he provides oversight for safety, asset and fleet efficiency, regulatory compliance, operational reliability and Owner experience.

Judson T. Macor, who founded AirSprint in 2000, will continue as Chairman of the board. Judson's background as a commercial pilot, then a lawyer and with formal education in aeronautics, business and law, brings a unique perspective that enables the organization to continuously deliver exceptional levels of safety, efficiency and performance that enhance productivity.

"Who we are today is in great part a piece of where we came from, and I am indebted to all those who drove a start-up company into Canada's leading private Fractional Ownership company," said Judson T. Macor, founder and Chairman of AirSprint. "I look forward to working with James and Jared in their new positions as we continue to serve the needs of our Fractional Owners and give them unrivalled access to turn-key travel experiences. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank everyone at AirSprint for their outstanding contributions, which enhanced our safety and service culture over the past year - during an unprecedented time."

About AirSprint

AirSprint Private Aviation is a privately held company with offices in Toronto, Montréal and Calgary. AirSprint maintains the largest fractional fleet of private aircraft in Canada, a jet collection of Embraer Praetor 500s, Embraer Legacy 450s, Cessna Citations CJ3+ and Cessna Citations CJ2+. AirSprint proudly flies Canadians from coast to coast, including service from Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Toronto, Ottawa, Montréal and the Maritimes. AirSprint provides discerning Canadians with a better choice for optimizing their time by enhancing the private jet ownership experience with industry-leading safety standards, exceptional turnkey service and increased flexibility; everything personalized for the Owners' individual travel needs. All at a fraction of the cost. AirSprint.com

